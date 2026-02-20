AMG's Candace Cole Earns PCAM®, Raising the Bar for Carolina HOA Management

"Being a PCAM® isn't just about credentials—it's about setting a higher standard for the communities we serve." Post this

Cole oversees AMG's CAI-Accredited Management (AAMC®) teams, supporting both clients and community managers with proactive planning, clear communication, and customized HOA and condo solutions tailored to each community's needs. Her PCAM® title assures volunteer leaders of HOA boards of:

Assistance with transparent financial reporting processes,

Aid with board-directed budget review and planning systems,

Training and education grounded in best practices, and

Oversight and accountability tools that help boards improve their vendor relationships.

"Being a PCAM® isn't just about credentials—it's about setting a higher standard for the communities we serve," Cole said. "I'm proud to share this milestone with the boards and homeowners who've placed their trust in AMG."

For More Information

AMG provides administrative, operational, and coordination support to community associations and works collaboratively with boards and qualified third-party professionals as directed. For more information about AMG's HOA and community management support services in the Triad, Triangle, Charlotte, and other communities across the Carolinas, visit www. AMGworld.com.

About Association Management Group, Inc.

Founded in 1985, Association Management Group, Inc. (AMG) is one of the largest homeowners association management firms in the Carolinas, serving more than 30,000 homes. AMG is one of the first in the U.S. to earn the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®) designation, reflecting its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and results. With 98% satisfaction rating, industry-low manager turnover, and a proactive approach to community support, AMG empowers volunteer boards and enhances community living across North and South Carolina. AMG proudly serves communities in Greensboro, Burlington, Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cornelius, Lake Norman, Union County, Lincolnton, Rock Hill, Greenville, Spartanburg, Travelers Rest, Aiken, Columbia, and surrounding areas. Learn more at www.AMGworld.com

Media Contact

Adriana Moreno, Association Management Group, 1 8889084264, [email protected], Association Management Group

SOURCE Association Management Group