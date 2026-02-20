AMG's Candace Cole Earns PCAM®, Raising the Bar for Carolina HOA Management

AMG's Director of Operations becomes one of the Carolinas' highest-credentialed homeowners association managers.
GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Candace Cole, Director of Operations at Association Management Group, Inc. (AMG), one of the Carolinas' largest and most established community association management companies, recently achieved her PCAM® (Professional Community Association Manager) credential. The highest professional recognition in the HOA industry, this qualification, awarded by the Community Associations Institute (CAI), recognizes top-tier knowledge, experience, and ethical standards in community management support.
According to AMG President Dacy Cavicchia, in an industry where turnover is high and trust is rare, this designation sets Cole apart. "Candace is one of the few community association leaders in the Carolinas to earn the prestigious PCAM® proficiency," she said. "Her credentialed experience inspires steady, strategic administrative leadership within volunteer homeowner boards across the Triangle, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Burlington."
Cole oversees AMG's CAI-Accredited Management (AAMC®) teams, supporting both clients and community managers with proactive planning, clear communication, and customized HOA and condo solutions tailored to each community's needs. Her PCAM® title assures volunteer leaders of HOA boards of:
- Assistance with transparent financial reporting processes,
- Aid with board-directed budget review and planning systems,
- Training and education grounded in best practices, and
- Oversight and accountability tools that help boards improve their vendor relationships.
"Being a PCAM® isn't just about credentials—it's about setting a higher standard for the communities we serve," Cole said. "I'm proud to share this milestone with the boards and homeowners who've placed their trust in AMG."
AMG provides administrative, operational, and coordination support to community associations and works collaboratively with boards and qualified third-party professionals as directed. For more information about AMG's HOA and community management support services in the Triad, Triangle, Charlotte, and other communities across the Carolinas, visit www. AMGworld.com.
About Association Management Group, Inc.
Founded in 1985, Association Management Group, Inc. (AMG) is one of the largest homeowners association management firms in the Carolinas, serving more than 30,000 homes. AMG is one of the first in the U.S. to earn the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®) designation, reflecting its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and results. With 98% satisfaction rating, industry-low manager turnover, and a proactive approach to community support, AMG empowers volunteer boards and enhances community living across North and South Carolina. AMG proudly serves communities in Greensboro, Burlington, Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cornelius, Lake Norman, Union County, Lincolnton, Rock Hill, Greenville, Spartanburg, Travelers Rest, Aiken, Columbia, and surrounding areas. Learn more at www.AMGworld.com
