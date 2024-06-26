Ami D'Amelio Named to 2024 New Hampshire 200 Influential Business Leaders List

I am grateful for the honor of being named to the 2024 New Hampshire 200, and thank my team at Just Flow Events & Marketing for making this possible. It truly is a shared achievement. Post this

New Hampshire Business Review recently hosted a celebratory reception for the 2024 New Hampshire 200, which was attended by more than 700 people. D'Amelio was joined by her family, friends and colleagues at the reception.

"This event was a celebration of excellence that brought business leaders together from all industries and corners of the state, and was a showcase of the ingenuity and community spirit that are hallmarks of the New Hampshire Way," D'Amelio states. "I am grateful for the honor of being named to the 2024 New Hampshire 200, and thank my team at Just Flow Events & Marketing for making this possible. It truly is a shared achievement."

D'Amelio has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience. She founded Just Flow Events & Marketing in 2010 and has volunteered on various boards of directors of nonprofit organizations in the years since. D'Amelio currently serves as a member of the Manchester Historic Association Board of Trustees. She is a graduate of the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

Supporting clients since 2010, Just Flow provides event planning and management, strategic marketing and branding, social media management, website design development, graphic design, copywriting, and other related corporate communication services. Just Flow offers extensive experience in a variety of industries, including education, fine arts, healthcare and medical, high tech, hospitality and dining, manufacturing, membership organizations, professional services and more. With headquarters in downtown Manchester, the full-service agency provides services for clients across New Hampshire and throughout the Northeast. For more information, visit justflownh.com.

