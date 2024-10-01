Amico Adds Bob Hastings as Of Counsel Strategic Advisor

"Bob Hastings has had a big hand in making Portland, Oregon the dynamic city that it is, and we're so pleased that our clients will be able to tap into that experience and vision," said Kelliann Amico, founder and principal of Amico. Post this

Bob managed the TOD team's station area planning, Smart City initiatives and architectural and urban design for all the MAX Light Rail alignments. He also championed the agency's sustainability initiatives and renewable energy program. In addition, he led TriMet's research and knowledge-sharing activities with academic institutions and coordinated opportunities for visiting national and international delegations.

Bob is currently the Director of Oregon | By Design, an independent initiative to support communities seeking to foster economic, environmental and social development. The OBD initiative also collaborates internationally; most recently in Komatsushima, Japan (2018-2020).

"We've provided strategic communications services to some of the country's top real estate developers, major transportation infrastructure projects, construction firms and architects," said Kelliann Amico founder and principal of Amico. "We look forward to providing a new angle of seasoned counsel with Bob's experience in championing this region's celebrated transportation systems and urban development."

"Bob Hastings has had a big hand in making Portland, Oregon the dynamic city that it is, and we're so pleased that our clients will be able to tap into his experience and vision," said Kelliann Amico, founder and principal of Amico.

