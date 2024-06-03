Amid Built-to-Rent Boom, First Luxury Residential Rental Community Lands in Las Vegas

"The American Dream is evolving with people now looking to live in a home without the commitment of buying one. Seneca's brand-new homes provide professionally managed, high-design modern residences catering to those valuing flexibility." -Michael Stuhmer, co-founder and president of Seneca Post this

Now leasing, the exclusive collection of 50 luxurious homes is conveniently situated a 15-minute drive from the iconic Las Vegas Strip within the master-planned community of Southern Highlands. Constructed within the contours of a mountain and perched atop elevated topography, it boasts unobstructed views of The Strip and the Las Vegas Valley.

Seneca is at the forefront of elevating the rising built-to-rent sector, filling a much-needed housing market gap with a luxury spin. Currently experiencing an influx of new residents, Nevada has seen an increase of almost 370,000 individuals relocating to the state since 2020, with 43% originating from California, as reported by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. The largest percentage of new residents are millennials from California, driving demand for the demographic's preference for flexible living arrangements, high-quality amenities, and community-centric experiences.

"The American Dream is evolving with people now looking to live in a home without the commitment of buying one," said Michael Stuhmer, co-founder and president of Seneca. "Seneca's brand-new homes provide the advantage of professionally managed, high-design modern residences with a lock-and-leave lifestyle catering to those valuing flexibility."

Seneca offers a sustainable, maintenance-free, tech-enabled lifestyle. Each home is equipped with Tesla solar panels, ensuring near-net-zero carbon emissions and reduced energy costs for residents. Seneca's emphasis on craftsmanship, artistic detailing, design and a commitment to an excellent client experience enable residents to attain their dream homes while enjoying the flexibility of a lease.

All residents also have access to Seneca's extensive concierge program, which provides a diverse range of services. From facilitating the move-in process for an effortless move with preapproved recommendations for home maintenance services and furniture assembly to ongoing services such as home cleaning, dry cleaning, and car washes along with pet services, including dog walking, pet sitting and grooming, Seneca provides a streamlined lifestyle.

With a gated entrance along with enhanced security, homes feature minimalist, light-filled designs with top-of-the-line finishes, high-end energy-efficient appliances, private maintenance-free backyards, expansive terraces and fireplaces. The residences integrate cutting-edge smart home technology for an innovative and efficient living experience, allowing residents to control their lighting, music, cameras, locks and more, all from their smartphones. Residents also have the option to lease fully furnished homes curated by Christopher Homes' interior design team for a seamless move-in experience.

Seneca marks the only community in Las Vegas and is among the first nationwide to achieve WELL certification through the International WELL Building Institute's WELL for Residential Program. By integrating over 100 health strategies into its design, Seneca ensures resident well-being, covering aspects from air and water quality to materials, sound and light levels.

Residents will enjoy breathtaking views and sweeping panoramas of the Las Vegas Valley from the pool and lounge area, Gather, which is carved into the side of the mountain and positioned above the community's roof lines. Gather will also include a sauna, barbecue/dining area and fire pit. The impressive views extend to the dedicated dog park and run, Socrates Dog Park, framed by a scenic mountain backdrop. These areas will serve as community gathering points to promote social, healthy and active living for both residents and their pets. Additionally, a thoughtfully designed community garden overseen by a dedicated horticulturist is poised to provide residents with a variety of fresh vegetables and herbs.

For more information, visit SenecaLiving.com.

About Seneca

Seneca, a division of Christopher Homes, is the developer of one of the country's first luxury-for-lease communities featuring high-end, high-design rental homes focused on sustainability, well-being and convenience. Leasing launched in 2024 with an exclusive collection of 50 luxurious homes at Southern Highlands, a premier master-planned community conveniently situated a 15-minute drive from the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Perched atop elevated topography, Seneca boasts captivating vistas of The Strip and Las Vegas Valley. Merging architecture, wellness, and technology, Seneca fulfills the need for high-end homes with a modern, connected, and sustainable lifestyle typically associated with for-purchase homes. For more, visit SenecaLiving.com.

