Amid threats to IVF, National Infertility Awareness Week® Brings Awareness Activities Across the Country

MCLEAN, Va., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association (RESOLVE) will recognize National Infertility Awareness Week®, April 21 through April 27, 2024. The movement brings together millions of Americans who want to remove the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families. RESOLVE will rally the infertility community to share their stories in an effort to raise awareness about the threats to family building options like IVF, the lack of access to family building options and the need for emotional support for the 1 in 6 people who will face infertility. #LeaveYourMark is a message found on the official NIAW website and throughout RESOLVE's social media campaigns.