Amid threats to IVF, National Infertility Awareness Week® Brings Awareness Activities Across the Country

MCLEAN, Va., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association (RESOLVE) will recognize National Infertility Awareness Week®, April 21 through April 27, 2024. The movement brings together millions of Americans who want to remove the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families. RESOLVE will rally the infertility community to share their stories in an effort to raise awareness about the threats to family building options like IVF, the lack of access to family building options and the need for emotional support for the 1 in 6 people who will face infertility. #LeaveYourMark is a message found on the official NIAW website and throughout RESOLVE's social media campaigns.
"Since the last NIAW, we have seen far too many states introduce legislation that threatens the legality and availability of IVF. Our stories are more important than ever. This year, people from coast to coast who struggle to build a family and those who support them will discover ways to 'leave their mark'. Whether it's sharing information on social media, working with their local governments to introduce a proclamation honoring NIAW, or hosting an awareness walk, they will find the strength to share their story and make an impact," said Barbara Collura, RESOLVE's President/CEO.
A few highlights of the week include:
- RESOLVE's 5-Day Challenge: Social media activities that help the community lead the conversation about challenges they face when trying to build a family.
- Buildings and monuments across the U.S. will shine bright in orange including Philadelphia, PA; Charlotte, NC; Boston, MA; Minneapolis, MN; New York, NY; and more. Providers and community advocates will host events and fundraisers both virtually and in person.
RESOLVE's National Infertility Awareness Week 2024 is supported by the following partners: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. makers of First Response™; CooperSurgical; EMD Serono; Encompass Fertility by CVS; Ferring Pharmaceuticals; Global Premier Fertility, Meitheal Fertility; Natera; Organon; Progyny; and US Fertility.
NIAW, founded by RESOLVE in 1989, became a federally recognized health observance by the Department of Health and Human Services in 2010. RESOLVE can provide experts for interviews on all aspects of infertility, and personal patient stories from women and men struggling to build their families. Find out more about NIAW at infertilityawareness.org.
About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association: Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for men and women experiencing infertility or other family building challenges. One in six people globally have infertility RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit http://www.RESOLVE.org.
