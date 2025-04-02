Amidst A Children's Mental Health Crisis, NYT Bestselling Author Jennie Allen Releases First Ever Children's Book That Offers A Practical Solution

"'What to Do with Your Whirly, Swirly Thoughts' addresses one of the most foundational skills for a happy, healthy life. By surrounding our children with love, and equipping them with the tools to combat anxiety and negative thinking, they can thrive in a world full of swirling thoughts." Post this

In What to Do with Your Whirly, Swirly Thoughts, Allen provides practical tools to help kids recognize and redirect their thoughts in healthy ways. With whimsical illustrations from Nadia Gunawan, this engaging picture book transforms the complexity of mental health into something fun and achievable for youth.

As a mother of four and bestselling author of Get Out of Your Head, Jennie Allen knows what it's like to swirl in a spiral of thoughts, but she also knows that there is a way out of toxic thought patterns. In What to Do with Your Whirly, Swirly Thoughts, Jennie shares this liberating truth with the next generation.

"As parents and caretakers, one of the most important gifts we can give our children are the tools to manage their thoughts. 'What to Do with Your Whirly, Swirly Thoughts' addresses one of the most foundational skills for a happy, healthy life. By surrounding our children with love, and equipping them with the tools to combat anxiety and negative thinking, they can thrive in a world full of swirling thoughts."

Jennie Allen, Author of 'What To Do With Your Whirly, Swirly Thoughts'

What to Do with Your Whirly, Swirly Thoughts is the perfect gift for teachers, caregivers, or back-to-school celebrations. In this book, children will learn that:

Their brains are incredibly capable and serve a greater purpose, having the ability to direct their thoughts in positive ways.

They have power over their thoughts, and even if they've been stuck in a swirl of anxiousness, they don't have to stay there!

There are healthy habits that can be implemented to manage thoughts, helping to establish emotional intelligence throughout development.

'What To Do With Your Whirly, Swirly Thoughts' Synopsis

Do your children know they have the ability to control their thoughts? New York Times bestselling author Jennie Allen helps kids realize that they don't have to hold on to every anxious, scary, or unkind thought that enters their heads. This picture book offers practical strategies for managing thoughts in an achievable and fun way, helping children to take charge of their mental well-being and develop emotional intelligence for the rest of their lives.

About Jennie Allen

Jennie Allen, Bible teacher, author, founder and visionary behind both IF:Gathering and Gather25, and a devoted mother, understands what it's like to swirl in a spiral of thoughts. As the best selling author of Get Out of Your Head, Jennie knows we don't have to stay stuck in toxic thinking patterns—and she wants to pass on this liberating truth to the next generation. Driven by a deep love for God and an unyielding belief in the potential of this generation, Jennie's mission is to disciple a generation of Jesus followers to live what they believe. Through her writing and teaching, Jennie seeks to convey a simple yet profound truth: God sees you, loves you, and invites you to play your part in His unfolding story. She has witnessed firsthand the miraculous work of Jesus when people fully surrender to Him. Jennie is a passionate leader following God's call on her life to catalyze a generation to live what they believe. Jennie is the New York Times' best-selling author of Untangle Your Emotions, Find Your People and Get Out of Your Head. Jennie has a masters in Biblical Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary and lives in Dallas, Texas, with her husband, Zac, and their four children.

About Harper Collins / Tommy Nelson

The world's leading Christian publisher, HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc. comprises the Thomas Nelson, Zondervan and HarperChristian Resources publishing groups and imprint, BibleGateway.com, FaithGateway.com, StudyGateway.com and ChurchSource.com. The Company produces bestselling Bibles, inspirational books, academic resources, curriculum, audio and digital content for the Christian market space. Bible Gateway is the world's largest Christian website with more than 20 million unique visitors each month. HarperCollins Christian Publishing is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. with additional offices in the U.S. and Mexico. For more information, visit www.HarperCollinsChristian.com.

Tommy Nelson® is the children's division of Thomas Nelson. As a leading provider of Christian content, Tommy Nelson publishes a wide variety of high-quality, enjoyable products that are consistent with the teachings found in the Bible. Tommy Nelson's award-winning products are designed to expand children's imaginations and nurture their faith while inspiring them to develop a personal relationship with Jesus. For more information, visit www.tommynelson.com.

