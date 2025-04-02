Amidst A Children's Mental Health Crisis, NYT Bestselling Author Jennie Allen Releases First Ever Children's Book That Offers A Practical Solution

Read Along As Jennie Allen Helps Children Learn How To Overcome Anxious, Scary, Or Unkind Thoughts In This Compelling Picture Book, Offering A Refreshing And Practical Approach To Nurturing Young Minds.
DALLAS, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With childhood anxiety on the rise, and projected to increase as social media continues to grow, helping kids manage their mental health has never been more important. New York Times bestselling author Jennie Allen wants to help children realize that they don't have to hang on to every anxious, scary, or unkind thought that crosses their mind in her FIRST EVER children's book, What to Do with Your Whirly, Swirly Thoughts, releasing on April 29th, 2025.
According to the Center for Children and Families, anxiety was becoming more common among children even before the pandemic, increasing 27% from 2016 to 2019. By 2020, 5.6 million children (9.2%) had been diagnosed with anxiety. With the ever-growing presence of social media, this is only projected to grow.
In What to Do with Your Whirly, Swirly Thoughts, Allen provides practical tools to help kids recognize and redirect their thoughts in healthy ways. With whimsical illustrations from Nadia Gunawan, this engaging picture book transforms the complexity of mental health into something fun and achievable for youth.
As a mother of four and bestselling author of Get Out of Your Head, Jennie Allen knows what it's like to swirl in a spiral of thoughts, but she also knows that there is a way out of toxic thought patterns. In What to Do with Your Whirly, Swirly Thoughts, Jennie shares this liberating truth with the next generation.
"As parents and caretakers, one of the most important gifts we can give our children are the tools to manage their thoughts. 'What to Do with Your Whirly, Swirly Thoughts' addresses one of the most foundational skills for a happy, healthy life. By surrounding our children with love, and equipping them with the tools to combat anxiety and negative thinking, they can thrive in a world full of swirling thoughts."
Jennie Allen, Author of 'What To Do With Your Whirly, Swirly Thoughts'
What to Do with Your Whirly, Swirly Thoughts is the perfect gift for teachers, caregivers, or back-to-school celebrations. In this book, children will learn that:
- Their brains are incredibly capable and serve a greater purpose, having the ability to direct their thoughts in positive ways.
- They have power over their thoughts, and even if they've been stuck in a swirl of anxiousness, they don't have to stay there!
- There are healthy habits that can be implemented to manage thoughts, helping to establish emotional intelligence throughout development.
'What To Do With Your Whirly, Swirly Thoughts' Synopsis
Do your children know they have the ability to control their thoughts? New York Times bestselling author Jennie Allen helps kids realize that they don't have to hold on to every anxious, scary, or unkind thought that enters their heads. This picture book offers practical strategies for managing thoughts in an achievable and fun way, helping children to take charge of their mental well-being and develop emotional intelligence for the rest of their lives.
About Jennie Allen
Jennie Allen, Bible teacher, author, founder and visionary behind both IF:Gathering and Gather25, and a devoted mother, understands what it's like to swirl in a spiral of thoughts. As the best selling author of Get Out of Your Head, Jennie knows we don't have to stay stuck in toxic thinking patterns—and she wants to pass on this liberating truth to the next generation. Driven by a deep love for God and an unyielding belief in the potential of this generation, Jennie's mission is to disciple a generation of Jesus followers to live what they believe. Through her writing and teaching, Jennie seeks to convey a simple yet profound truth: God sees you, loves you, and invites you to play your part in His unfolding story. She has witnessed firsthand the miraculous work of Jesus when people fully surrender to Him. Jennie is a passionate leader following God's call on her life to catalyze a generation to live what they believe. Jennie is the New York Times' best-selling author of Untangle Your Emotions, Find Your People and Get Out of Your Head. Jennie has a masters in Biblical Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary and lives in Dallas, Texas, with her husband, Zac, and their four children.
About Harper Collins / Tommy Nelson
The world's leading Christian publisher, HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc. comprises the Thomas Nelson, Zondervan and HarperChristian Resources publishing groups and imprint, BibleGateway.com, FaithGateway.com, StudyGateway.com and ChurchSource.com.
Tommy Nelson® is the children's division of Thomas Nelson.
