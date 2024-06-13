Amidst Industry Changes, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Expands Presence Into Morgan Hill

"We are immensely grateful to launch our new Morgan Hill office, supported by 12 exceptional and highly respected agents. This team brings vast local expertise and a commitment to excellence in professionalism and client service." Post this

While Christie's International Real Estate Sereno has always supported the Morgan Hill community, its recently established office presence will further support the burgeoning growth of the area, signifying its commitment to being at the heart of this region's continued development. Morgan Hill, which has roots in the agricultural industry, is rapidly becoming a sought-after location for those seeking a healthy, active lifestyle.

"We are immensely grateful to launch our new Morgan Hill office, supported by 12 exceptional and highly respected agents. This team brings vast local expertise and a commitment to excellence in professionalism and client service. The establishment of this office enhances our ability to support the expanding communities of Morgan Hill, the wider Santa Clara County, and San Benito County, and for that we are beyond thrilled," shared Nancy Robinson, VP of Sales at Christie's International Real Estate Sereno.

The new office not only cements Christie's International Real Estate Sereno's dedication to Morgan Hill, Santa Clara County, as a whole, and San Benito County, but also positions the company to best support the community's growing real estate needs with a local team of 12 esteemed agents. This team, deeply embedded in the fabric of the community, includes highly respected agents such as Michelle Perry, President of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® and her son Niko Gutierrez.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of the newly opened Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Morgan Hill office. Having dedicated decades to serving this area and its residents, I am incredibly excited to embark on this new chapter within such an exceptional company. As South County flourishes and evolves, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to not only continue serving this community but also to contribute to the Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation. Giving back to our community is a core value for me, and I eagerly anticipate the positive impact we can make together in the future," shared Lisa Faria, REALTOR® and 2022 President of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS®.

This initiative reflects Christie's International Real Estate Sereno's approach to growth, characterized by a commitment to quality, community integration, and superior client service. The expansion into Morgan Hill is another key component of the company's mission to offer comprehensive real estate solutions across Northern California.

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 19 offices and over 650 agents in San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Sierra Foothills, and Central Coast, producing nearly $5B in annual sales volume.

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and the highest average sales price. The company offers a highly curated support platform, and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships and world-class technology for well-executed transactions. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to date, has generated over $6M in charitable donations given to over 500 local organizations.

Media Contact

Rachel Rusnak, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, 408.381.3388, [email protected], https://www.sereno.com/

SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate Sereno