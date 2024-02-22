Amidst Viral Fame, Totem Announces Totem Compass Product Launch at SXSW

"The response to the Totem compass has been absolutely incredible and we cannot wait to share it with the world at SXSW. This viral success is just the beginning, and we look forward to watching the Totem tribe continue to grow." Post this

The Totem compass, a unique device that allows people to locate their friends in massive crowds without the need for cell service, cloud connectivity, or wifi, has captured the imagination of the festival community. Pairing Totem's proprietary mesh network with advanced GNSS technology, the compass ensures users can always find their way back to their friends. The Totem compass boasts a boundless range in most festivals, is fully waterproof and dustproof, and features an easily rechargeable battery that lasts 72+ hours.

As Totem prepares to begin shipping orders in April 2024, the company is excited to officially debut the Totem compass in front of the hundreds of thousands of attendees at the Creative Industries Expo at SXSW, one of the world's premier festivals that brings together tech and music. This launch represents the beginning of a new tech-enabled era for music festivals around the world, ensuring attendees will never be lost again.

"The response to the Totem compass has been absolutely incredible and we cannot wait to share it with the world at SXSW," says Carter Fowler, Co-Founder of Totem. "This product will enhance the festival experience by making it easier for people to stay connected in the most intuitive and fun way possible. The viral success on Instagram is just the beginning, and we look forward to watching the Totem tribe continue to grow."

The Totem compass is not only a testament to innovation but also to the spirit of music festivals themselves – a tool designed to bond, find, and vibe with your tribe in a way that's never been done before. To discover more information about Totem or join the waitlist, visit www.totemlabs.com.

