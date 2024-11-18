AmiLyfe™ BioScience Chairman & CEO Stephen Gatto Receives Life Sciences Voice "Top Industry Leaders" Award

"I'm deeply honored to receive this recognition, which I proudly share with my dedicated team at AmiLyfe as we push the boundaries of hydration science." - Stephen Gatto Post this

"I'm deeply honored to receive this recognition, which I proudly share with my dedicated team at AmiLyfe as we push the boundaries of hydration science," said Gatto. "Every day, we leverage our groundbreaking amino acid platform to deliver life-saving solutions that transform health and improve lives around the globe, making this recognition from Life Sciences Voice especially meaningful."

AmiLyfe's trademarked artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Maestro™, has been instrumental in developing innovative hydration solutions by discovering novel ways to harness the body's essential building blocks. Through this platform, AmiLyfe has developed a new oral rehydration solution (ORS) that can significantly impact an international health crisis affecting millions of children.

Diarrhea remains a leading cause of malnutrition in children under 5, and it claims the lives of 450,000 children worldwide each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). AmiLyfe's ORS has demonstrated an ability to reduce the duration of diarrhea by 7 hours and decrease stool volume in infants and young children aged 6–36 months. AmiLyfe's ORS innovation represents the first significant advancement in ORS and nutritional technology in 23 years. A study of 312 children published in The Lancet family of journals confirmed AmiLyfe's formulation to be both safe and effective.

"Witnessing our hydration solutions save children's lives and alleviate suffering is the most rewarding aspect of our mission," said Gatto. "This breakthrough not only addresses critical needs in pediatric health but also showcases the vast potential of our approach to tackle health challenges across all ages—from young children to seniors facing risks from heat stroke, dehydration during cancer treatment, and more."

The Life Sciences Voice Top Industry Leaders Award recognizes the most dynamic leaders in the life sciences industry, who are making the biggest impact in delivering transformation that is moving the industry forward. Life Sciences Voice honors these winners as the industry's rising stars and most creative minds who are working on important initiatives and delivering extraordinary results.

AmiLyfe BioScience harnesses the transformative power of bioactives in the form of natural amino acids to enhance and restore human health. Through innovative biotechnology and our advanced AI platform, Maestro™, we discover and develop biofunctional formulations that address specific health and wellness needs. We create scientifically validated, IP-protected products that improve the quality of life for individuals worldwide, while promoting sustainability and responsible innovation. For more information, please visit AmiLyfe.com.

Life Sciences Voice is the leading resource for life sciences executives to get crucial insights, explore the latest innovations, and learn about industry trends. Life Sciences Voice provides the community with thought-provoking commentary in multiple formats covering a range of issues from drug discovery to commercial success.

