AmiLyfe BioScience LLC Achieves First Major ORS Solution Breakthrough in 23 Years

ORS — heralded among the top 50 medical discoveries in history — has saved millions of lives. It is even preferred over intravenous (IV) therapy for treating mild to moderate dehydration due to its significant cost savings, ease of administration, and effectiveness in replenishing essential electrolytes.

AmiLyfe's next-generation ORS represents a significant leap forward by utilizing eight times the number of cellular transporters, which facilitate a superior rehydration process compared to glucose. Moreover, no serious adverse side effects were observed in the study including hypoglycemia or hyponatremia in any of the participating children during their use of non-glucose, amino acid-based ORS.

"A formula that addresses diarrhea and malnutrition in children would be a lifesaver in many cases in the developing world," said Dr. Olivier Fontaine, former medical officer specializing in childhood diarrhea at the World Health Organization. "What AmiLyfe has achieved is very significant. They developed the only glucose-free ORS to have shown efficacy in rehydrating a child suffering from diarrhea."

The science behind ORS took a giant leap forward due to AmiLyfe's work. Others have unsuccessfully tried using amino acid in ORS before, but AmiLyfe honed its innovative ultra-hydrating technology over the last 10 years at the University of Florida and through groundbreaking R&D for NASA/NSBRI to protect astronauts from the adverse GI effects of ionizing radiation during long duration space travel.

"Using Maestro, we have identified over 50 biofunctional formulations targeting gut health, hydration, respiratory disease and skin care — all of which have been clinically studied and proven to provide meaningful health benefits," said AmiLyfe Chairman and CEO Stephen Gatto. "We are striving to save even more lives by using Maestro to accelerate research into the cellular dynamics of natural amino acids, unearthing critical insights into their impact on essential physiological functions such as secretion, absorption, barrier integrity, and proliferation."

A clinical study at Loughborough University showed that AmiLyfe's ORS demonstrated superior electrolyte recovery compared to leading glucose-based ORS.

AmiLyfe's ORS was faster and provided a more complete sodium and chloride deficit replacement than Pedialyte and Pedialyte Zero.

AmiLyfe's formulation also provided a faster and more complete potassium deficit replacement than Pedialyte Zero.

A 2019 study published in the journal Nutrients ("Osmolality of Commercially Available Oral Rehydration Solutions: Impact of Brand, Storage Time, and Temperature") found that AmiLyfe's product (enterade®) "was the only pre-mixed beverage" that stayed within the recommended osmolality range where the most optimal rate of net fluid absorption occurs.

Furthermore, AmiLyfe's amino acid platform has recently been shown to improve intestinal permeability in a study of Bangladeshi children suffering from chronic intestinal inflammation due to recurrent dysentery exposure. This improvement can enhance nutrient absorption, potentially leading to better growth and development for malnourished children.

