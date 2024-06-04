AmiLyfe BioScience LLC Acquires Entrinsic Bioscience LLC Assets, Unlocking Health & Wellness Through its Natural Amino Acid-based Health Products

"Our mission is both simple and profound. AmiLyfe is here to revolutionize healthcare by blending biology & nature to elevate wellness from within." - Stephen Gatto Post this

"Using Maestro, we have identified over 50 biofunctional formulations targeting gut health, hydration, respiratory disease and skin care — all of which have been clinically studied and proven to provide meaningful health benefits," said AmiLyfe Chairman and CEO Stephen Gatto.

AmiLyfe's innovative approach — honed over the last 15 years at the University of Florida and through groundbreaking R&D for NASA/NSBRI to protect astronauts from the adverse GI effects of ionizing radiation during long duration space travel — now encompasses combating severe dehydration and malabsorption in infants, optimizing sports performance and enhancing skin health, with proprietary technology at the core of every product.

AmiLyfe's acquisition of assets of Entrinsic Bioscience included its flagship product, enterade oncology®, a life-changing medical food clinically shown to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy. The innovative formulation, the first of its kind, has been embraced by patients at over 700 cancer centers worldwide, providing hope and comfort throughout their treatment journey. Additionally, Amilyfe has acquired Entrinsic's licensing business including its groundbreaking ORS technology, the first breakthrough in over 60 years.

"Our mission is both simple and profound," added Gatto. "AmiLyfe is here to revolutionize healthcare by blending biology and nature to elevate wellness from within."

About AmiLyfe BioScience LLC

AmiLyfe Bioscience harnesses the transformative power of bioactives in the form of natural amino acids to enhance and restore human health. Through innovative biotechnology and our advanced AI platform, Maestro™, we discover and develop biofunctional formulations that address specific health and wellness needs. We create scientifically validated, IP-protected products that improve the quality of life for individuals worldwide, while promoting sustainability and responsible innovation. For more information, please visit AmiLyfe.com.

Media Contact

Kathy Silverstein, On The Marc Media, 410-963-2345, [email protected]

SOURCE AmiLyfe BioScience LLC