Amira Learning Named to the 2025 GSV 150: The Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning & Skills

Amira Learning, creator of the first and most successful AI Tutor, has been named to the prestigious GSV 150 list

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amira Learning (Amira), the creator of the first and most successful AI Tutor, has been named to the highly-anticipated 2025 edition of the GSV 150: GSV's annual list of the top 150 private companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills.

To select the GSV 150, GSV evaluated 2,500+ global companies across five key factors: revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile. The 2025 cohort of the GSV 150 collectively reaches 3B learners and generates over $25B in annual revenue.

Amira works with 3.5 million students spanning every state, 19 countries and encompassing every form of accent. With over 10 billion minutes read into Amira, its technology has been rigorously quality-assured by educators worldwide and the only AI literacy platform validated by third-party efficacy research. In just five years, Amira has delivered an impressive impact on children's reading literacy. Rooted in the Science of Reading, Amira's AI tutoring has delivered reading growth rates up to 50% faster (effect sizes of .4 to .8). Amira is ushering in the third generation of edtech with their cutting-edge AI and sophisticated LargeLanguage Models taking edtech to the next level.

"Amira has pioneered AI-powered literacy and ushered in a new era of personalized learning," said Mark Angel, Founder and CEO of Amira Learning. "We're not just improving student growth; we're changing how it's achieved by providing each learner with an experience tailored to their unique needs and learning style. This recognition from GSV validates our mission to transform education through AI and we remain committed to empowering educators and students alike with tools that not only meet but anticipate their evolving needs in the digital age."

"The rapid rise of generative AI is fueling knowledge and creating opportunities we had not imagined before," says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "Multi-modality is making education more engaging, AI tools are driving personalization and productivity, and learning is happening at the speed of light. Effectively everyone across the 2025 GSV 150 has generative AI deeply embedded in their offering."

Of the 2025 GSV 150, 58% are based in the US; 4% are based in Canada; 11% are India-based; 15% are Europe-based; and, notably, after two years' absence, Chinese EdTech companies are back on the list. A meaningful shift towards profitability is evident throughout, with the estimated EBITDA score of the 2025 cohort up 21% versus last year.

See the list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150, and join many of them at the 2025 ASU+GSV Summit, April 6-9 in San Diego.

About Amira Learning

Amira Learning has developed the first intelligent reading assistant that listens to students as they read out loud, assesses mastery, ensures comprehension, and delivers personalized tutoring to accelerate reading mastery. The company was founded by a team of former engineers and executives from Pearson, IBM, ACT, and Renaissance and built from a foundation of 20 years of research from Carnegie Mellon University. Amira Learning's mission is to help close the 43 million-person literacy gap in America by creating personalized and engaging reading experiences for children.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised more than $40M from investors, including Owl Ventures, Authentic Ventures, Vertical Venture Partners, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Outcomes Collective, Google Assistant Fund, Amazon Alexa Fund, ReThink Education, and GSV AcceleraTE. It is currently being used by more than 3,000 schools, reaching over two million students across eighteen countries.

Amira Learning merged with Istation in June 2024. Together, the education technology leaders form a powerful organization poised at the forefront of AI-powered literacy tools – bolstering market share to 15 percent of K-12 education and serving over 2,200 school districts globally by the end of the year.

To learn more about Amira Learning, visit amiralearning.com.

About GSV

Founded in 2011, GSV is a global platform that drives education and workforce skills innovation. Our mission is that ALL people have equal access to the future, and we believe that scaled innovations in "PreK to Gray" learning and skills are crucial to achieving this goal. The GSV platform includes the ASU+GSV Summit, hosted annually in San Diego with 7,000+ attendees; the India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit, now entering its third year; and The AI Show @ ASU+GSV, an immersive exploration of the AI Revolution in education, which welcomed 10,000+ attendees this year. GSV Ventures, GSV's investment arm founded in 2015, is a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most transformational companies across the global "PreK to Gray" landscape.

