Amira Learning Receives Top Endorsement for K-2 Dyslexia Screening in California

"This endorsement highlights our innovative approach to early literacy assessment, intervention, and remediation," said Malia Vella, Vice President of State Partnerships at Amira Learning. "Early detection is the critical first step in supporting students' reading development and by identifying dyslexia risk as early as kindergarten, in a way that does not disrupt classroom instruction, we're providing educators and parents with the tools they need to intervene and support —ensuring every child has the opportunity to develop a strong foundation for lifelong learning."

Amira is the only recommended screener validated by university and SEA efficacy research that accelerates literacy outcomes by delivering the latest reading and neuro science with AI. Leveraging advanced AI technology, the system provides a fully AI proctored assessment that saves teachers valuable time, turns practice sessions into real-time progress monitoring data, provides AI-powered just-in-time tutoring, delivers micro interventions, and offers immediate remediation guidance - down to the phoneme - to educators. A recent University of Houston study highlights the platform's critical importance, revealing Amira's ability to effectively identify 98% of students at risk for dyslexia, making it an essential tool in early literacy assessment and intervention.

As an Intelligent Growth Engine, Amira enables teachers to focus on core instructional responsibilities while seamlessly handling universal and dyslexia screening for K-2 students. The comprehensive platform provides precise risk identification and analysis, recommended interventions and integrated parent communication tools. By unifying assessment, instruction, and tutoring into a cohesive learning cycle, Amira offers districts a holistic solution that helps districts achieve instructional coherence across their literacy program.

The company has seen success with its screener in other states. Amira was recently rated as the highest-scoring screener for Georgia's mandated screening for K-3 students, and studies have consistently shown a significant effect on end of year literacy achievement for students who use Amira 30 minutes each week, particularly for at-risk readers.

About Amira Learning

Amira Learning accelerates literacy outcomes by delivering the latest reading and neuro science with AI. Propelling gains exceeding human tutoring, Amira is the only AI edtech validated by university and SEA efficacy research.

Amira's Intelligent Growth Engine seamlessly bridges assessment, instruction, and tutoring, powering a coherent instructional cycle centered on a district's chosen curriculum. Amira continuously identifies skill gaps, recommends individualized reading plans aligned with district curricula, and delivers 1:1 tutoring with real-time feedback.

Amira's unique ability to listen to students read aloud drives unprecedented growth, delivering an effect size of over 0.4. Trusted by more than 2,000 districts and schools worldwide, Amira is the intelligent assistant teachers need to turn students into motivated and masterful readers.

To learn more about Amira Learning, visit amiralearning.com.

