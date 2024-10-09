Amira Learning Unveils AI-Powered Intelligent Growth Engine

"Last generation edtech brought digital content and data. Amira is focused on the next evolution: using AI and cognitive science to deliver actionable insight to teachers and interactive tutoring to students," - Mark Angel, CEO of Amira Learning Post this

Rooted in the Science of Reading, Amira's AI tutoring has delivered reading growth rates up to 50% faster (effect sizes of .4 to .8). By weaving together Assessment, Instruction and Tutoring into a framework steeped in cognitive science, the new AI Intelligent Growth Engine brings a range of powerful innovations:

Morphs seamlessly to mirror the District's core curriculum, the AI helps the teacher to optimize assignments for the class, groups and each student.

AI alerts put the spotlight on what the teacher needs to do now to steer students towards success.

An AI tutor works hand-in-glove with the teacher, consolidating their instruction with tutoring grounded in cognitive science.

An AI Dashboard enables teachers to deliver evidence-based differentiation and track results in a weekly feedback loop.

AI-calculated everyday "Estimated Mastery Levels" take the guesswork out of Progress Monitoring.

As a result of these innovations, educators will have new power to:

Bridge testing gaps for English Language Learners (ELLs)

Optimize instructional time and drive more efficient student growth

Detect dyslexia equitably and accurately

Monitor Progress everyday without over-assessing

Amira works with millions of students spanning every state, 19 countries and encompassing every form of accent. In just five years, Amira has delivered an impressive impact on children's reading literacy. This third generation Intelligent Growth Engine takes edtech to the next level. A recent independent study commissioned by the State of Utah's Department of Education showed that students reading with Amira for 30 minutes per week had an impact of 1.5 years of growth in just one school year.

With over 10 billion minutes read into Amira, its technology has been rigorously quality-assured by educators worldwide. Amira's models are trained for equity, are completely private, are never used for broader purposes and built in conjunction with the world's leading reading scientists.

Amira's new AI Intelligent Growth Engine will be ready for pilots shortly and generally available for the 2025-2026 school year. To learn more about this new Intelligent Growth Engine visit: http://www.amiralearning.com

About Amira Learning

Amira Learning has developed the first intelligent reading assistant that listens to students as they read out loud, assesses mastery, ensures comprehension, and delivers personalized tutoring to accelerate reading mastery. The company was founded by a team of former engineers and executives from Pearson, IBM, ACT, and Renaissance and built from a foundation of 20 years of research from Carnegie Mellon University. Amira Learning's mission is to help close the 43 million-person literacy gap in America by creating personalized and engaging reading experiences for children.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised more than $40M from investors, including Owl Ventures, Authentic Ventures, Vertical Venture Partners, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Outcomes Collective, Google Assistant Fund, Amazon Alexa Fund, ReThink Education, and GSV AcceleraTE. It is currently being used by more than 3,000 schools, reaching over two million students across eighteen countries.

Amira Learning merged with Istation in June 2024. Together, the education technology leaders form a powerful organization poised at the forefront of AI-powered literacy tools – bolstering market share to 15 percent of K-12 education and serving over 1,800 school districts globally by the end of the year.

To learn more about Amira Learning, visit amiralearning.com.

