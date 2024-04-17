Amit Chandarana to Lead Commercial Strategy at Signal Technologies

Amit is going to be instrumental in supporting our growth and providing a world-class customer experience. Post this

Amit joins Signal after leadership roles at well-known automotive and tech brands. His experience spans established organizations such as Toyota North America and Edmunds.com, to an early executive role at start-up Roadster where he ran Sales, Business Development, and Enterprise. He served in commercial roles at upstarts Everrati and Gettacar before spending the past few years growing OEM partnerships at LeadVenture. At Signal, Amit will play an important role obsessing about the stakeholders and driving the brand by leading the company's Marketing and Customer Success verticals.

"I'm excited to join Signal Technologies at a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Chandarana. "Signal's technology was purposely built with street cred. We've walked in the shoes of exporters and importers and experienced the same pain points, then built tools to simplify the ecosystem. Our team has highly relevant experience and is thoughtfully progressive - the potential for growth is immense. I look forward to leveraging my experience and energy to expand our reach, making import vehicle acquisition easier, simpler, and more profitable for the industry."

Signal's platform simplifies all aspects of the US used vehicle import market by providing dealers with in-depth data for purchasing the right vehicles at the right price and flexible financing to buy and turn more inventory. The company's growth can be attributed to the benefits of its free platform, streamlined importing services, and increased exposure of late model, low mileage vehicles to dealers in the US.

"I'm really excited to welcome Amit to the Signal team," said Tane Jillings, Co-founder and President of Signal. "Between his years of marketing at OEMs, as well as experience growing Roadster's customer-facing teams from $0 to $40 million annual recurring revenue, Amit is going to be instrumental in supporting our growth and providing a world-class customer experience."

Signal Technologies removes the challenges of cross-border vehicle sales by providing dealers who ship vehicles to the US and Registered Importers with the tools they need to succeed in the competitive US market. With Amit's leadership, Signal aims to further enhance its offerings and drive significant advancements in the automotive export industry.

