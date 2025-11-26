Amith Kumar Accepted into Forbes Technology Council for Leadership in Public-Sector AI Modernization

Joining the Forbes Technology Council is an opportunity to share practical perspectives on how AI and cloud technologies can strengthen public-sector operations. Post this

Amith Kumar leads applied AI and workflow modernization programs that help public institutions improve service delivery, streamline legacy operations, and adopt data-driven decision systems. His work spans generative AI, automation, and cloud-native architecture for mission-critical environments.

"Joining the Forbes Technology Council is an opportunity to share practical perspectives on how AI and cloud technologies can strengthen public-sector operations," Mr. Kumar said. "Much of the work in this field involves redesigning workflows, improving constituent and student services, and making large systems more efficient. I look forward to contributing to conversations that help agencies modernize responsibly and effectively."

As a Council member, Mr. Kumar will contribute expert insights to Forbes.com through original articles and Expert Panels, and will collaborate with other senior technology leaders in a private executive forum.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). Members gain access to resources and people that support professional influence and growth.

To learn more, visit https://councils.forbes.com

Media Contact

Amith Kumar, Forbes Technology Council, 1 4703345944, [email protected], https://councils.forbes.com/

SOURCE Forbes Technology Council