Amitron Becomes MIL-SPEC Certified. Brings Factory 5.0 to U.S. Military to Become a Trusted Partner for Defense & Aerospace Electronics Manufacturing.

"Earning Mil-Spec certification is a testament to our capabilities and to our unwavering commitment to America's safety and defense," said Aidan Salvi, Amitron's Chief Transformation Officer "Our dedication to a 'Made in America' ethos ensures that the technologies fortifying our nation's defense are produced right here, at home. We invite industry leaders in aerospace, military, and defense to leverage our expertise and unmatched quality for the safety of their supply chain."

A United States defense standard often called a military standard, "MIL-STD", "MIL-SPEC", or (informally) "Mil Specs", are used to help achieve standardization by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). The DOD has more than 20,000 "Mil Specs" that ensure that products purchased for use by the U.S. Military meet the required quality requirements.

A key to Amitron obtaining the Mil-Spec certification is the company's transformation to become a Factory 5.0 facility.

Factory 5.0 is the next evolutionary stage in the manufacturing industry. While Factory 4.0 was predicated on robotics, Factory 5.0 expands on the principles of Industry 4.0 by emphasizing human-centric collaboration, flexibility, and adaptability. Factory 5.0 focuses on a highly integrated and intelligent production environment where humans and machines work in tandem, leveraging each other's strengths to achieve maximum efficiency, productivity, and innovation. Factory 5.0 leverages the availability of AI and advanced software systems to build better-advanced manufacturing processes.

"For the past forty years Amitron has been providing our defense aerospace customers with fully qualified and registered high technology printed circuit boards," added Salvi. "And now as we transition into a Factory 5.0 facility, we are completely revitalizing that traditional supplier-customer relationship into a much deeper, more synergistic, collaborative, and cooperative relationship. From Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the Internet of Things (IoT) we are providing a completely new experience for PCB users where we will be combining cultures to develop better and more efficient ways of working together. Factory 5.0 is the perfect solution to meet the needs of the mil-aerospace industry."

About MIL-PRF-31032?

A U.S. military specification tailored for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing.

It represents rigorous quality and performance standards set by the U.S. Department of Defense. The certification ensures PCBs are of premium quality, guarantees durability - especially for applications with extreme conditions, provides trusted and consistent performance under various stressors, encourages standardization and uniformity, and guarantees compatibility and interoperability in multifaceted military technical ecosystems. MIL-PRF-31032 certification demonstrates a manufacturer's capability to meet strict requirements, highlights a commitment to excellence, and is vital for military technologies that must function flawlessly.

About Amitron

Amitron is a U.S.-based provider of high-quality electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and printed circuit board (PCB) solutions. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, Amitron delivers innovative and reliable products to various industries, including automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.

About Aidan Salvi

Aidan Salvi is the Chief Transformation Officer at Amitron and is the driver of one of the largest, privately-owned, printed circuit board manufacturers in North America, serving the industry for more than 40 years. With a vast career spanning manufacturing, change management, technology, logistics, and software, Salvi's strategic vision has been instrumental in keeping Amitron at the forefront of industry innovations. He is also the author of Facing the Future, a monthly column in the leading electronics trade publication SMT007 published by I-Connect007.

