Amitron Corp. Chief Technology Officer Launches New Column to Promote American Electronics Manufacturing

"Electronics make America run. From the phones in our pockets to the cars we drive, from the planes that soar the skies to the military hardware that protects us," said Salvi. "Electronics make our lives safer, more secure, and more convenient. At the heart of electronics is the manufacturing of printed circuit boards. American manufacturing is on the rise. American manufacturers are effectively competing with overseas competitors. Supply chains are migrating back to America and investment in technology is increasing. Now American manufacturers are boldly facing the future, including those in the printed circuit board sector. I look forward to connecting with industry leaders in my new column for I-Connect007."

Salvi's columns focus on Factory 5.0, the transition of robots to cobots centering on cooperation between robots and humans, and state-of-the-art technologies in electronics manufacturing and printed circuit board design and production.

"Factory-5.0 builds on the principles of Industry 4.0 by emphasizing human-centric collaboration, flexibility, and adaptability," added Salvi. "It envisions a highly integrated and intelligent production environment where humans and machines work side-by-side, leveraging each other's strengths to achieve maximum efficiency, productivity, and innovation. What we are now calling 'Cobots' are collaborative robots, collaborating with humans."

About Aidan Salvi

Aidan Salvi is the Chief Transformation Officer at Amitron, one of the largest, privately-owned, printed circuit board manufacturers in North America, serving the industry for more than 40 years. Salvi has been immersed in manufacturing, technology, logistics, distribution, and software development his entire career. He also has experience in corporate strategic development, change management, and digital transformation.

About Amitron Corporation

Amitron Manufacturing is a U.S.-based provider of high-quality electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and printed circuit board (PCB) solutions. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, Amitron delivers innovative and reliable products to various industries, including automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.

About I-Connect007

I-Connect007, part of the IPC Publishing Group Inc., Is the industry's longest-running media company and leading publisher of original, exclusive content for the global electronics industry. Founded in 1999, I-Connect007 has published over 150,000 news items and articles. I-Connect007's readers include printed circuit board (PCB) designers, PCB and printed circuit assembly (PCA) professionals, electronics manufacturing services (EMS), and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from around the globe.

