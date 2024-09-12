AML Launches StrikerX a Powerful Mobile Computer for Demanding Applications

StrikerX can handle the most demanding tasks with power to spare. Add in the fact that StrikerX is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6E radio, and it becomes the clear choice for those looking for mobile computers they can keep deployed for years to come. Post this

"As more and more companies are moving away from legacy TELNET-based applications, and towards APK and web-based applications, the power required to efficiently access and process graphical apps increases exponentially, " AML President Mike Kearby said. "StrikerX can handle the most demanding tasks with power to spare. Add in the fact that StrikerX is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6E radio, and it becomes the clear choice for those looking for mobile computers they can keep deployed for years to come."

StrikerX comes with a host of built-in software utilities for rapid deployment and maximum operator efficiency. The mobile computer can be configured with an array of options including different barcode scanners, keypads, with or without a handle, and an optional camera. StrikerX can also be paired with a variety of charging accessories.

About AML

AML is a manufacturer of barcode-centric data collection products. For more than 40 years, AML has been providing American-made data collection products with an emphasis on value and performance to a variety of companies and industries.

For more information on AML's new mobile computer, StrikerX, contact an AML representative at 800-648-4452 or visit our website at

https://www.amltd.com/Products/StrikerX/

Media Contact

Natalie Smith, AML, 1 817-359-6903, [email protected], https://www.amltd.com

SOURCE AML