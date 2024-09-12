AML Launches StrikerX a Powerful Mobile Computer for Demanding Applications

AML's new StrikerX Mobile Computer is equipped with the most powerful processor for devices in its class.
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AML, a U.S.-based manufacturer of barcode data collection products, announces the launch of its latest Android® product, the StrikerX mobile computer.
StrikerX is the evolution of its predecessor, the Striker, but comes equipped with the most powerful processing architecture available for devices in its class, the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor running Android 13 at 2.7 GHz. Building on the success of the Striker, the new StrikerX maintains the same lightweight and compact form factor but makes a quantum leap in processing power.
"As more and more companies are moving away from legacy TELNET-based applications, and towards APK and web-based applications, the power required to efficiently access and process graphical apps increases exponentially, " AML President Mike Kearby said. "StrikerX can handle the most demanding tasks with power to spare. Add in the fact that StrikerX is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6E radio, and it becomes the clear choice for those looking for mobile computers they can keep deployed for years to come."
StrikerX comes with a host of built-in software utilities for rapid deployment and maximum operator efficiency. The mobile computer can be configured with an array of options including different barcode scanners, keypads, with or without a handle, and an optional camera. StrikerX can also be paired with a variety of charging accessories.
About AML
AML is a manufacturer of barcode-centric data collection products. For more than 40 years, AML has been providing American-made data collection products with an emphasis on value and performance to a variety of companies and industries.
For more information on AML's new mobile computer, StrikerX, contact an AML representative at 800-648-4452 or visit our website at
https://www.amltd.com/Products/StrikerX/
Media Contact
Natalie Smith, AML, 1 817-359-6903, [email protected], https://www.amltd.com
SOURCE AML
Share this article