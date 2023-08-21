AML RightSource Announces Continued Global Expansion with Appointment of Managed Services Leader in India

"We are thrilled to welcome Niraj Ruparel to the AML RightSource family at a time when our company is experiencing rapid worldwide growth," explained Brad Breslin, AML RightSource's Chief Delivery Officer. Tweet this

The appointment of Ruparel reinforces AML RightSource's leadership in compliance innovation and underscores the company's rapid global expansion. As a result of this exponential growth, AML RightSource now boasts over 4,000 AML professionals worldwide and serves its financial institution, fintech and corporate customer base from over 17 global locations.

Ruparel is a financial crime consulting expert with 23 years of experience in AML compliance and KYC onboarding. Ruparel previously served in several AML leadership roles at PwC India, EY India, and Capgemini Consulting. Chief among his many achievements was his role as architect of India's national AML system, dubbed FINnet2.0, for FIU India. Ruparel also founded a specialized AML data management company that supplied global PEP databases to the world's leading financial information providers.

"I could not have found a better place to apply my financial crime expertise and fulfill my professional mission," said Ruparel. "AML RightSource's unparalleled domain expertise, global footprint, and tech-enabled approach make it unequaled in helping partners meet their compliance objectives."

