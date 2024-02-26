AML Will Launch Dragonfly Wearable Computer at MODEX 2024

With the explosive growth of distribution facilities, fueled by e-commerce, the need for speed, accuracy, and efficiency inspires the adoption of wearable devices like the Dragonfly, which frees up both hands for put-away and picking. Post this

"With the explosive growth of distribution facilities, fueled by e-commerce, the need for speed, accuracy, and efficiency inspires the adoption of wearable devices like the Dragonfly, which frees up both hands for put-away and picking", AML President Mike Kearby said. "While there will always be a need for handheld devices, the demand for wearable devices is accelerating and we think the American-made Dragonfly resolves some of the deficiencies in the products available on the market today."

The Dragonfly is offered with an array of accessories such as ring scanners, top-of-hand scanners, charging stations, and an optional 21-key tactile keypad. The wearable computer is backed by an array of software utilities for rapid deployment, remote device management, and secure web browsing.

