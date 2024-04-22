Ammaar's Toyota of Vacaville Welcomes the 2024 Toyota Camry to its Inventory

Customers near Vacaville, California, looking for the 2024 Toyota Camry can buy them at Ammaar's Toyota of Vacaville dealership.

VACAVILLE, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ammaar's Toyota of Vacaville proudly announces the addition of the highly anticipated 2024 Toyota Camry to its robust lineup of vehicles. Customers near Vacaville, California, looking for this latest model can now visit the dealership to explore and purchase the new Camry. The 2024 Camry is renowned for its blend of efficiency, innovation and style.

Performance Features

The 2024 Toyota Camry has various performance features to enhance the driving experience. Engine options include a dynamic 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a more powerful 3.5-liter V6, which promise robust performance and superior efficiency. Drivers can also find a hybrid model for impressive fuel economy with reduced emissions, making it an ideal choice. With its refined suspension system, the 2024 Camry provides a smooth and responsive ride.

Infotainment and Convenience Features

Inside, the 2024 Toyota Camry sets a high standard for infotainment and convenience. Equipped with a state-of-the-art 9-inch touchscreen display, the 2024 Camry supports both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. This allows drivers to integrate their smartphones for navigation, music. Additionally, enhanced voice recognition technology ensures that the 2024 Camry responds promptly to voice commands, increasing safety by allowing drivers to stay focused on the road. Furthermore, wireless charging pads and a premium audio system enhance the driving experience by combining convenience with entertainment.

Safety Features

For those whose safety remains a top priority, the 2024 Camry includes Safety Sense 2.5+ package. This suite of advanced safety features includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist. These innovative technologies are designed to assist drivers and passengers, reinforcing the brand's commitment to safety across its model range.

With the arrival of the 2024 Toyota Camry, Ammaar's Toyota of Vacaville reaffirms its dedication to providing exceptional value and unparalleled service to the Vacaville community. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit Ammaar's Toyota of Vacaville to explore its inventory. For more information or to schedule a test drive, they can visit the dealership located at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, CA 95687 or contact them at 707-446-7000.

Media Contact

Gul Parpia, Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville, 707-446-7000, [email protected], https://www.toyotavacaville.com/

SOURCE Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville