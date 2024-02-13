Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville Adds the 2024 Toyota Tacoma to its Inventory in Vacaville, CA

Vacaville customers looking for a reliable pickup truck must consider the 2024 Toyota Tacoma at the Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville dealership.

VACAVILLE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is glad to announce the addition of the highly anticipated 2024 Toyota Tacoma to its inventory. Built to tackle every challenge, the 2024 Tacoma promises to deliver unmatched performance and reliability for drivers in Vacaville, California, and beyond.

Boasting the latest i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma introduces an impressive level of torque to the pickup trucks segment. The 2.4-liter turbocharged engine, coupled with a 48-horsepower electric motor, delivers a commanding 326 maximum horsepower and an astounding 465 lb.-ft. of low-end torque. Whether drivers are hauling heavy loads or conquering off-road trails, the powertrain of the Tacoma ensures a thrilling drive every time.

With its advanced features and legendary reliability, the Tacoma is ready to take on any adventure, from city streets to rugged off-road terrain. One of the standout features of the 2024 Tacoma is its six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). Equipped with automatic rev-matching, clutch-start cancellation and anti-stall technology, the iMT makes tackling challenging rock-crawling sections a breeze. Whether the shopper is a seasoned off-road enthusiast or a novice adventurer, the iMT in the 2024 Tacoma ensures a smooth driving experience.

Additionally, the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system in the 2024 Toyota Tacoma constantly adjusts compression based on changing road conditions, providing a refined ride and handling experience on both asphalt and dirt. Coupled with the Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM) and Multi-Terrain Select, the Tacoma offers unmatched off-road capability, allowing drivers to conquer the most challenging trails with ease.

With a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, a state-of-the-art service center and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville provides an exceptional automotive experience to every customer. Prospective buyers can explore the dealership's website to discover information about the 2024 Toyota Tacoma and the range of services offered at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville dealership. For more information on the latest deals and discounts on the 2024 Toyota lineup, customers are encouraged to stop by the dealership located at 500 Orange Dr, Vacaville, CA 95687, or reach out to them by phone at 707-446-7000.

