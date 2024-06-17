Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville Adds the 2025 Toyota Camry to Its Inventory

Customers can now buy the 2025 Toyota Camry in Vacaville, CA

VACAVILLE, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is excited to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2025 Toyota Camry to its inventory. Customers in Vacaville, CA, can now experience the innovative features and exceptional performance of the new Camry.

The 2025 Toyota Camry stands out with its All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, which provides a safe drive. This intelligent system automatically sends torque to the rear wheels when it detects front wheel slippage, ensuring maximum traction whether navigating rain, snow or sharp corners.

Fuel efficiency is another highlight of the 2025 Camry, offering an impressive EPA-estimated rating of up to 51 mpg combined. This means fewer stops at the pump and more time to enjoy the drive, making it perfect for long trips and daily commutes. Under the hood, the Camry boasts a 225 net combined horsepower hybrid powertrain, with an AWD option delivering 232 net combined horsepower.

The design of the 2025 Camry is equally impressive. It features a chiseled build, a wide low stance and a sleek roofline, complemented by bold body colors. LED headlights and taillights provide bright visibility and sophisticated style. Inside, drivers will appreciate the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and Head-Up Display, which keep essential information like real-time driving data and turn-by-turn directions easily accessible.

Safety and convenience are top priorities in the 2025 Camry. Features like the Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert enhance driver awareness, while Traffic Jam Assist and Front Cross-Traffic Alert offer additional support in complex driving situations. The Panoramic View Monitor and Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking further aid in maneuvering and parking.

Connectivity is smooth with the Qi-compatible wireless charging pad and five available USB ports, ensuring devices stay powered up.

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville invites prospective buyers to explore the 2025 Toyota Camry at the dealership at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, CA 95687. For more information or to schedule a test drive, shoppers are requested to contact the dealership at 707-446-7000 or visit their website.

