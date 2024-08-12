Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville Offers Excellent Deals on 2024 Toyota Models with the "Gold Medal Savings" Event

Customers can take advantage of the "Gold Medal Savings" Event at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville in Vacaville, CA.

VACAVILLE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is excited to announce its "Gold Medal Savings" event, featuring exceptional deals on 2024 Toyota models. Customers are invited to take advantage of significant savings on popular Toyota vehicles, but they must act quickly, as these offers are valid only through Sept. 9, 2024.

During the event, customers can enjoy up to $1,950 off the MSRP of the 2024 Toyota RAV4. Known for its distinctive looks and robust safety features, the RAV4 is a versatile compact crossover that excels in urban and suburban settings. Its cargo-friendly interior and advanced driver-assistance technology make it a practical choice for families and daily drivers.

For those buyers seeking a sportier option, the 2024 Toyota GR86 is available with a savings of $1,250 off MSRP. This dynamic vehicle features a 228-hp flat-four engine and a sharp six-speed manual gearbox. It offers thrilling driving experiences with its precise handling and responsive steering.

The 2024 Toyota Venza, an upscale midsize SUV, can be purchased with a discount of $3,768 off MSRP. The Venza combines a refined design with a smooth and quiet ride, thanks to its hybrid powertrain and premium interior touches that provide a luxurious driving environment.

Additionally, the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958 edition is available with $500 off MSRP. This model includes rugged features such as round LED headlights and a rear-locking differential, perfect for off-road adventures. Its comfortable and practical design makes it a classic choice for those who demand style and capability.

The 2024 Toyota Tundra offers savings of up to $5,975 off MSRP, showcasing its powerful turbo engines and smooth-shifting transmission. With multiple cab and bed configurations, the Tundra provides versatility and robust performance that is suited for various needs.

For a more refined ride, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is available with up to $3,500 off MSRP. This model features a new turbocharged engine and an updated suspension system, combining strength with a modernized interior for an improved driving experience.

Lastly, the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE is offered with up to $1,684 off MSRP. This model delivers generous safety features and increased cargo space, making it an ideal choice for those needing practicality and reliability.

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville encourages prospective buyers to explore these limited-time offers. For more information or to schedule a test drive, prospective buyers must contact Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville at 707-446-7000 or visit their website. The dealership is at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, CA 95687.

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville, www.toyotavacaville.com

