Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville Welcomes the 2024 Toyota Tundra: Unleashing Power, Performance, and Precision

VACAVILLE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its inventory, the 2024 Toyota Tundra. This dynamic truck blends power and efficiency, embodying the Toyota brand's commitment to quality, durability and reliability.

A standout feature of the Tundra is the i-FORCE MAX Twin-Turbo V6 engine, which combines a traditional powertrain with hybrid technology. Generating an impressive 437 hp and 583 lb.-ft. of torque, this hybrid engine delivers an electrifying performance with no discernible lag. Drivers can effortlessly tow up to 12,000 lbs. for a weekend getaway or conquer challenging terrains with the 4x4 TRD Pro and TRD Off-Road Packages.

Additionally, the 10-speed automatic transmission ensures optimal control and torque, making uphill climbs, trailer towing and freeway cruising a smooth experience. The i-FORCE MAX hybrid electric motor, Power Control Unit and 288V Nickel-Metal Hydride battery pack provide instant torque, enhancing performance and battery durability.

Advanced technology in the 2024 Tundra extends beyond performance. The Panoramic View Monitor, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert contribute to a safer and more convenient driving experience. The ultra-durable Composite Bed, strategically designed deck rail system and tailgate release bump switch point combine practicality and innovation.

Customers needing power on the go can use the 400W inverter, which transforms the Tundra into a mobile charging station. Plus, the bed camera provides a convenient glimpse of the driver's gear from inside the cabin, adding an extra layer of convenience for road warriors.

Inside, the cavernous center console of the Tundra, easily accessible from the driver's seat, becomes a hub for organization with dedicated spaces for tablets, flashlights, parking permits, spare change and more. The USB media and charger ports inside ensure that devices stay charged and ready throughout the journey.

