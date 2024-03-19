Ammar's Toyota Vacaville Now Offers a $3,750 Discount on the 2024 Toyota Highlander

Customers can save $3,750 off the MSRP by purchasing the latest Toyota Highlander at Ammar's Toyota Vacaville for the March Madness Sales event in Vacaville, California.

VACAVILLE, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ammar's Toyota Vacaville, a premier Toyota dealership, is thrilled to announce an irresistible offer for prospective car buyers. As part of their March Madness Sales event, the dealership is extending a generous $3,750 discount off the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price on purchasing the 2024 Toyota Highlander. This limited-time offer positions Ammar's Toyota Vacaville as the top destination for anyone seeking the 2024 Toyota Highlander in Vacaville, California. Shoppers can now seize the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle at an unprecedented value.

The 2024 Toyota Highlander stands out with its striking design, robust performance, and advanced features. With seating for up to eight passengers, it's perfect for families and adventurers. Featuring a solid 2.4-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine, the 2024 Highlander offers a thrilling driving experience. It delivers an impressive 265 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Its sporty design, bold contours, and striking stance exude sophistication and style. With a towing capacity of up to 5000 pounds, this vehicle is equipped to handle all your hauling needs effortlessly.

Also, the Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive system enhances the model's performance. It provides unparalleled stability and responsiveness across diverse driving conditions. The Multi-Terrain Select feature offers four distinct modes for optimal traction on various surfaces, ensuring confidence-inspiring drives every time.

Drivers can customize their experience with three distinct driving modes. They get the Sport Mode for exhilarating acceleration, the Eco Mode for enhanced fuel efficiency, and the Normal Mode for a perfect balance of economy and performance.

Moreover, the 2024 Toyota Highlander comes with advanced technology. Some standard and available features include a 12.3-inch multimedia display, wireless smartphone charging, hands-free power liftgate, and LED headlights. Also, the available panoramic moonroof elevates convenience and comfort for all occupants.

Take advantage of this chance to drive home the 2024 Toyota Highlander with this Toyota Vacaville offer. It underscores the dealership's commitment to providing exceptional value and unparalleled service to the Vacaville community. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit Ammar's Toyota of Vacaville to learn more about this limited-time sales offer. Buyers can visit the dealership located at 500 Orange Dr. Vacaville, CA 95687, or contact them at 707-446-7000.

