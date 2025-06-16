AMMEX introduces a new Gloveworks ULTRA® disposable glove product to help customers protect their hands and keep them dry longer in demanding conditions

KENT, Wash., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, AMMEX launched a new Gloveworks® nitrile disposable glove with a Raised Diamond Texture that is specifically designed to improve user comfort and keep hands sweat-free longer.

The new glove, Gloveworks ULTRA™, with the product code GWUOFN, features a sweat management system utilizing flocked lining. It keeps users' hands drier and more comfortable while protecting hands from chemical permeation and delivering strong protection from rips and tears. Plus, it features Raised Diamond Texture (RDT) for 60% more gripping power than a standard glove.

"Customers in various industrial market segments, especially automotive and manufacturing, often complain that gloves make their hands sweaty and are uncomfortable to wear for extended periods," says John Friend, a sales leader at AMMEX. "With this new Gloveworks ULTRA™ product, we address this key customer need with flock lining while adding Raised Diamond Texture pattern to help improve grip and durability when compared to standard market options. "

With a growing number of industrial businesses already using disposable gloves with Raised Diamond Texture (RDT)—from automotive and manufacturing to food processing and construction—customer needs to continue to evolve. Gloveworks ULTRA™ combines the best features from top options available in the market in one spec, allowing for increased protection from rips, tears, chemicals, and abrasives, as well as comfort in a durable glove.

The overall purpose of Gloveworks ULTRA™ is to help customers in industrial segments keep their hands dry longer, allowing them to wear gloves longer and improving their overall comfort level and satisfaction. With the new flock-lined technology, we encourage more customers to try them and feel the difference. In alignment with the overall mission of AMMEX, Gloveworks ULTRA™ makes it easier to select the right glove, regardless of the use case.

Keyo Gold, CEO of AMMEX, added, "As an organization, we are keenly focused on the disposable glove market, so we always aim to help customers pick the right, most comfortable, and useful glove option. Gloveworks ULTRA™, with flock-lining and RDT, is a perfect example of our team's focus on innovation and use of new technologies to enable a better customer experience."

Learn more about Gloveworks ULTRA™ at gloveworks.com

About AMMEX: AMMEX is the leader in the online disposable glove market. AMMEX was founded in 1988 and operates in North America, EU, China, the Philippines, and Malaysia. From a one-person operation in Bellevue, WA, to a 300-member team in 5 cities worldwide, AMMEX has grown into a global leader in products that enhance health, hygiene, and safety across various industries. Learn more at: www.ammex.com.

