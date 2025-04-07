AMMEX launches a new Gloveworks® product to help customers protect their hands in demanding automotive and industrial market segments.

KENT, Wash., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, AMMEX launched a new Gloveworks nitrile disposable glove that enables customers to better meet an ever-increasing set of demands in the industrial and automotive market segments. The new glove, with the Gloveworks® product code GWBEN, allows glove users to protect their hands much more effectively when working with harsh chemicals, and in environments that demand improved protection from rips and tears.

"Customers in automotive and industrial market segments often find that disposable gloves need to have high-end capabilities to withstand the use in demanding job environments," says John Friend, chief revenue officer at AMMEX. "There are many options in the market with a variety of specs, which can make it hard for customers to find the right product for demanding applications. With this new Gloveworks® GWBEN product, we can offer customers universal solutions for the most demanding conditions."

With over 80% of industrial businesses already using disposable gloves—from automotive and manufacturing to food processing and construction—and thousands of disposable gloves on the market, the range of potential disposable glove options is massive. Gloveworks GWBEN combines the best features from top options available in the market in one spec—allowing for increased protection from rips, tears, chemicals, abrasives, and even fentanyl permeation.

Customers in industrial and automotive segments routinely end up with disposable glove products that are not aligned with the tough demands of their applications. They often end up with gloves that are too thin and thus rip easily, do not meet industry material requirements and recommendations, or simply do not fit well and are disliked by their workforce.

Gloveworks® GWBEN makes it simple to select the right glove for industrial and automotive applications—an all-in-one solution. It's easy to make sure that it's the right solution for your business; simply reach out to AMMEX to request a complimentary product sample and discuss a trial designed for your job environment.

Keyo Gold, CEO of AMMEX, added, "With every product in our lineup, our focus is on deeply understanding the needs and wants of our customers and partners. We want to enable them with tools that make buying the right disposable glove simple and easy. GWBEN is a perfect example of that."

Learn more about Gloveworks® GWBEN at gloveworks.com

About AMMEX: AMMEX is the leader in the online disposable glove market. AMMEX was founded in 1988 and operates in North America, EU, China, the Philippines, and Malaysia. From a one-person operation in Bellevue, WA, to a 300-member team in 5 cities worldwide, AMMEX has grown into a global leader in products that enhance health, hygiene, and safety across various industries. Learn more at: www.ammex.com

