Amnion-Chorion Membrane Shows Promise in Enhancing Stem Cell-Driven Regeneration

"This study aimed to evaluate the regenerative effects of ACM on cell proliferation, migration, and differentiation/mineralization of BMSCs." Post this

In this laboratory-based investigation, BMSCs were exposed to different concentrations of ACM extract (50, 100, 200, 500, and 1000 µg/mL). Cell replication was assessed using WST-1 assays, migration was evaluated via scratch-wound assays, and differentiation/mineralization was measured using Alizarin Red S staining over multiple time points.

Researchers found a concentration-dependent effect of ACM on stem cell behavior. They noted that higher concentrations (500 and 1000 µg/mL) significantly enhanced cell replication compared with lower concentrations and control groups at both 24 and 48 hours. Similarly, cell migration increased with higher ACM concentrations and at earlier time points. In differentiation assays, the 1000 µg/mL group consistently showed the highest levels of mineralization at the 1-, 2-, and 3-week time points, indicating greater potential for new bone growth.

These findings suggest that ACM may positively influence key regenerative processes. The authors note that these effects are likely attributable to the presence of bioactive growth factors within the membrane, which play essential roles in wound healing and tissue regeneration. Kilic and colleagues conclude, "The ﬁndings suggest that the amnion-chorion membrane may enhance BMSC proliferation, migration, and mineralization, potentially due to its bioactive composition… Further in vivo and clinical studies are necessary to validate these observations and explore potential clinical applications."

Full text of the article, "The Regenerative Effects of Amnion-Chorion

Membrane on Bone Marrow Derived Stem Cells," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 52, No. 2, 2026, is available at joionline.org.

About Journal of Oral Implantology

The Journal of Oral Implantology is the official publication of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics. It provides valuable information to general dentists, oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, scientists, clinicians, laboratory owners and technicians, manufacturers, and educators. JOI distinguishes

itself as the first and oldest journal in the world devoted exclusively to implant dentistry. For more information about the journal or society, please visit: joionline.org

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SOURCE Journal of Oral Implantology