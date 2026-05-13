Amnion-Chorion Membrane Shows Promise in Enhancing Stem Cell-Driven Regeneration

A new in vitro study published in the Journal of Oral Implantology suggests that dehydrated human amnion-chorion membrane (ACM) may enhance key stem cell behaviors associated with periodontal regeneration, including bone marrow–derived stem cell proliferation, migration, and mineralization. Researchers from Indiana University School of Dentistry, UCLA School of Dentistry, and Tokyo Dental College found that higher ACM extract concentrations produced stronger regenerative effects, with the highest concentration showing the greatest mineralization over time. The findings indicate ACM's potential as a biologic material for supporting tissue and bone regeneration, though the authors note that further in vivo and clinical studies are needed to confirm clinical applications.
GLEN ALLEN, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Periodontitis remains one of the most prevalent dental diseases worldwide, often leading to the destruction of critical oral structures, including the alveolar bone, periodontal ligament, and connective tissues. As regenerative approaches in dentistry continue to advance, biologic materials that enhance healing and tissue formation are gaining increased attention. Among these, dehydrated human amnion-chorion membrane (ACM) has garnered interest because of the growth factors present in the membranes, which may stimulate bone marrow–derived stem cells (BMSCs).
Researchers from the Indiana University School of Dentistry in Indianapolis, Indiana, the UCLA School of Dentistry in Los Angeles, California, and the Tokyo Dental College in Tokyo, Japan, recently published an in vitro study in the Journal of Oral Implantology evaluating the regenerative effects of ACM on BMSCs. Lead author Halide Namli Kilic, DDS, PhD, MSD, and colleagues state, "This study aimed to evaluate the regenerative effects of ACM on cell proliferation, migration, and differentiation/mineralization of BMSCs."
In this laboratory-based investigation, BMSCs were exposed to different concentrations of ACM extract (50, 100, 200, 500, and 1000 µg/mL). Cell replication was assessed using WST-1 assays, migration was evaluated via scratch-wound assays, and differentiation/mineralization was measured using Alizarin Red S staining over multiple time points.
Researchers found a concentration-dependent effect of ACM on stem cell behavior. They noted that higher concentrations (500 and 1000 µg/mL) significantly enhanced cell replication compared with lower concentrations and control groups at both 24 and 48 hours. Similarly, cell migration increased with higher ACM concentrations and at earlier time points. In differentiation assays, the 1000 µg/mL group consistently showed the highest levels of mineralization at the 1-, 2-, and 3-week time points, indicating greater potential for new bone growth.
These findings suggest that ACM may positively influence key regenerative processes. The authors note that these effects are likely attributable to the presence of bioactive growth factors within the membrane, which play essential roles in wound healing and tissue regeneration. Kilic and colleagues conclude, "The ﬁndings suggest that the amnion-chorion membrane may enhance BMSC proliferation, migration, and mineralization, potentially due to its bioactive composition… Further in vivo and clinical studies are necessary to validate these observations and explore potential clinical applications."
Full text of the article, "The Regenerative Effects of Amnion-Chorion
Membrane on Bone Marrow Derived Stem Cells," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 52, No. 2, 2026, is available at joionline.org.
About Journal of Oral Implantology
The Journal of Oral Implantology is the official publication of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics. It provides valuable information to general dentists, oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, scientists, clinicians, laboratory owners and technicians, manufacturers, and educators. JOI distinguishes
itself as the first and oldest journal in the world devoted exclusively to implant dentistry. For more information about the journal or society, please visit: joionline.org
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SOURCE Journal of Oral Implantology
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