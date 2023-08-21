AMOP® Receives 2023 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner

"We are honored to receive this award for AMOP, our game-changing platform in mobility management. As the demand for IoT and mobility data grows, AMOP will continue to have a significant impact on our clients and the industry. Thank you, TMC, for recognizing AMOP." Lydia Walker EVP of Operations. Tweet this

"Congratulations to AMOP for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Advanced Management Operations Platform is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from AMOP in 2023 and beyond."

About AMOP

Advanced Management Operations Platform (AMOP) was founded in 2020 when Altaworx saw the need for a mobility management platform. This cloud-based SIM Management Platform utilizes automation through AIPs and other data connections to offer clients a single pane of glass to manage their SIM Portfolio and data usage. AMOP is a tool that allows users to fine-tune how their customers utilize data. This platform empowers users to customize rate plans and rules, eliminating lost data, and the risk of encountering expensive data overages.

