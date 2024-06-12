AMOP® Receives 2024 MSP Today Product of the Year Award

"Our judges were very impressed not only with the features and value of the solution, but also with AMOP's Channel strategy to expand their market share and provide first class service to their customers." - Rich Tehrani, CEO, of TMC Post this

"It gives me great pleasure to honor AMOP as a 2024 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Advanced Management Operations Platform," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, of TMC. "Our judges were very impressed not only with the features and value of the solution, but also with AMOP's Channel strategy to expand their market share and provide first class service to their customers."

About AMOP

Advanced Management Operations Platform (AMOP) was founded in 2020 by Altaworx in response to the growing need for a mobility management platform. This cloud-based SIM management platform leverages automation through APIs and other data connections to provide clients with a single pane of glass interface for managing their SIM portfolios and data usage. AMOP enables users to fine-tune how their customers utilize data, allowing for the customization of rate plans and rules. This capability helps to eliminate data waste and mitigate the risk of encountering expensive data overages.

Media Contact

Keith Singler, AMOP, 1 4705710599, [email protected], www.getamop.com

SOURCE AMOP