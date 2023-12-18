AMOP® Welcomes Brett Elder as the Vice President of Sales

AMOP welcomes Brett Elder to their company. As Vice President of Sales, Elder will use his experience and expertise in the mobility industry to guide the sales team for AMOP.

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brett Elder brings 20 years of experience in the Mobility Industry with a Finance degree from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas. He has worked extensively across the telecom, finance, and healthcare industries. Elder states, "AMOP sets the gold standard for values and workplace culture. Few companies genuinely prioritize their customers and employees as much as they do here. Their unwavering commitment to core values and accountability consistently propels us to achieve exceptional results. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to lead the execution of our sales plan for massive growth next year."