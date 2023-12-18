AMOP® Welcomes Brett Elder as the Vice President of Sales

AMOP welcomes Brett Elder to their company. As Vice President of Sales, Elder will use his experience and expertise in the mobility industry to guide the sales team for AMOP.
FAIRHOPE, Ala., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brett Elder brings 20 years of experience in the Mobility Industry with a Finance degree from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas. He has worked extensively across the telecom, finance, and healthcare industries. Elder states, "AMOP sets the gold standard for values and workplace culture. Few companies genuinely prioritize their customers and employees as much as they do here. Their unwavering commitment to core values and accountability consistently propels us to achieve exceptional results. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to lead the execution of our sales plan for massive growth next year."
In his new role as VP of Sales at AMOP, Brett Elder is responsible for managing and guiding a sales team while directing sales efforts in both the indirect channel and with direct enterprise customers. Leveraging his extensive background, he is poised to drive growth and innovation with AMOP's turnkey mobility management solution. His strategic vision and in-depth industry knowledge make him an asset to the company.
We are excited to welcome, Brett Elder as the VP of Sales for AMOP. Brett brings 20 years of experience in the Mobility Industry, a wonderful record of solutions-based, high value-add selling, and has tremendous alignment with our company values. I look forward to working together to achieve our sales goals in AMOP." - Keith Singler, President and CRO of AMOP
About AMOP
Advanced Management Operations Platform (AMOP) was founded in 2020 when Altaworx saw the need for a mobility management platform. This cloud-based SIM Management Platform utilizes automation through AIPs and other data connections to offer clients a single pane of glass to manage their SIM Portfolio and data usage. AMOP is a tool that allows users to fine-tune how their customers utilize data. This platform empowers users to customize rate plans and rules, eliminating lost data, and the risk of encountering expensive data overages.
Media Contact
Keith Singler, AMOP, 1 4705710599, [email protected], www.getamop.com
Brett Elder, AMOP, 1 4707052170, [email protected], www.getamop.com
SOURCE AMOP
