"AMORC Unmasked" is Now Public Domain - Licensed Under CC BY-SA 4.0

"I'm hoping to save others from making the same mistake I did – to become a member of this cult-like organization." Post this

According to the author, it was in 1999 when he first learned about AMORC being listed as a cult by the French Parliamentary Commission on Cults, commonly known as "Parliamentary report on Cults and Money." This information was delivered through a letter from the Imperator (Emperor) of AMORC, Christian Bernard.

"This letter served as a profound wake-up call for me," Freeman says. "It was preemptively shared with members and intended to cushion the blow, maintaining member faith in AMORC's teachings."

For Freeman, the letter had the opposite effect.

"It was a moment of undeniable clarity – a realization that AMORC was indeed what I had not dared to admit: a cult," he says. "This sparked a relentless question within me: 'Why had no one earlier unmasked AMORC's true nature?'"

Driven by this question and his awakening, he initiated a meticulous journey to dissect the reality of cults. This exploration was not just an academic endeavor, but also a deeply personal quest to break free from the shackles of AMORC's leadership. The culmination of this journey materialized in the form of four critical books: "The Prisoner of San Jose" (April 2008); "AMORC Unmasked" (January 2010); "Tales of the Puppet Master" (July 2015); and "Daring to Speak of Darkness" (July 2015). The copyright page for the other three books is also updated for the public domain.

"Each book serves as a milestone in my journey – a testament to the unwavering commitment to expose the clandestine maneuvers of AMORC's leaders and to contribute to the broader understanding of cult dynamics and their impact," Freeman says.

So, exactly what is AMORC? It's an organization that is also known as Rosicrucian Order AMORC or SGL-AMORC. It's a branch of the Rosicrucians and claims to train its members to master the Art of Assumption; to help them develop the power to become invisible at will; to communicate with people in any part of the world through the power of thinking; and to achieve many other jaw-dropping declarations.

In the book, "Cults in Our Midst: The Continuing Fight Against Their Hidden Menace," the author, Margaret Thaler Singer, cites a study by Gini Graham Scott which states: "a cult leader controls members by their belief in his alleged magical status and powers, and by their own need to believe that they, too, can gain such powers."

According to AMORC monographs, when a member is fully trained, that person can easily use these skills to gain access to wealth and power. This draws parallels with Singer's description in "Cults in Our Midst" where she writes, "when describing the general training routine, the trainer proclaims 'this program works, it's all up to you to obey and get the maximum benefits.'"

The leaders of AMORC claim that with the Power of Assumption, a member can take over the head of The Secretary-General of the United Nations or any other powerful world government. He/she can also influence those people to do what the AMORC member thinks is best for humankind. AMORC also says that the Power of Assumption can be used to influence an employer to hire a member and give him/her the job they want.

Their monographs further explain that to be successful in achieving these results that the member must be in "good standing" with the egregore. Their definition of "good standing" with the egregore is to be current on membership dues; to defend AMORC, privately and publicly, against its critics; and to maintain allegiance to AMORC leaders – both visible and invisible.

Singer addresses this commitment and states, "Eventually, and usually sooner rather than later, most cults expect members to devote increasing time, energy, and money or other resources to the professed goals of the group, stating or implying that a total commitment is required to reach some state such as 'enlightenment.' This is referred to as the 'Coordinated Program of Persuasion.'"

"I'm grateful to be out of this organization and it's my wish to educate others so they may learn through my experiences," Freeman says.

About the Author

For more than two decades, Pierre S. Freeman (Moise J. Lubin) was exposed to AMORC's mind-control techniques. In his first book, "The Prisoner of San Jose," he describes his experiences with the order, and how he finally deprogrammed himself. Freeman is currently a successful analyst for several large financial institutions in the Minneapolis area.

For more information:

Website: https://www.amorcunmasked.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556013620704

X: https://twitter.com/PierreFree53432/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/pierre-s-freeman-ab9633284/

Media Contact

Pierre S. Freeman, AMORC Unmasked, 1 2816204393, [email protected], www.amorcunmasked.com

Twitter

SOURCE AMORC Unmasked