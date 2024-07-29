Amoretti® Disrupts the Flavor Industry with The Artisan Line

"With over 90 super-concentrated flavors crafted from natural ingredients, The Artisan Line empowers chefs—from home enthusiasts to industry professionals—to elevate their creations easily and consistently," says Maral Barsoumian, Co-Founder and CEO of Amoretti®. Post this

Crafted with loads of real fruit, natural ingredients free from preservatives and no additives or fillers, The Artisan Line allows chefs to effortlessly enhance a wide array of sweet applications, ensuring cost-effectiveness and superior flavor without product overuse with just a tiny amount (3-5%). On the other hand, consumers will appreciate the simplicity of adding intense, natural real fruit and flavors to their creations, effortlessly enhancing dishes.

Key features of The Artisan Line include:

Natural Ingredients: Crafted with natural ingredients, no preservatives, no artificial additives or fillers.

Super-Concentration: Just a tiny amount (3-5%) is needed to enhance a wide array of applications, ensuring cost-effectiveness and superior flavor.

Shelf Stability even after opening: Exceptional shelf stability maintains the integrity of the flavors even after opening, eliminating the need for refrigeration and minimizing concerns about spoilage.

Ease of Use: Use straight from the jar or tub without the hassle of cooking, defrosting, or handling messy purees.

Variety of Flavors: From passion fruit, mango and guava to pistachio butter, pumpkin spice and vanilla bean, The Artisan Line offers 90 super-concentrated

Practical Savings: The concentrated nature of these flavors ensures savings on ingredients, storage, spoilage and shipping costs, making them a practical choice for both home kitchens and professional settings.

Wide Range of Applications: Ideal for flavoring desserts, pastries, gelato, ice cream, shakes, savory glazes, salad dressings, marinades and more.

Cut operational costs: No freezing, thawing, spoilage or reduction required.

Variety of Sizes: Industry professionals can benefit from bulk sizes (1 gallon, 6 gallons, 55 gallons and 325 gallons) available for direct use, ensuring consistent quality and flavor in large-scale productions. Food service and home use pack sizes are also available (8 ounces, 2.2 pounds or 1 gallon).

The concentrated nature of The Artisan Line flavors enhances taste and ensures savings on ingredients, storage and shipping costs, making them a practical choice for both home kitchens and professional settings. The Artisan Line by Amoretti® can be found on Amazon and at www.amoretti.com.

