Amoretti® Disrupts the Flavor Industry with The Artisan Line

A shelf stable natural alternative to purée - even after opening!
OXNARD, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amoretti®, a leader in premium ingredients, is revolutionizing the flavor industry with The Artisan Line, a versatile range of over 90 super-concentrated flavors crafted from real fruit & natural ingredients. This innovative product line is a game-changer for home chefs and industry professionals, enhancing taste and efficiency across a wide array of culinary applications.
"The Artisan Line is a culmination of our commitment to quality and innovation in culinary ingredients," says Maral Barsoumian, Co-Founder and CEO of Amoretti®. "With over 90 super-concentrated flavors crafted from natural ingredients, The Artisan Line empowers chefs—from home enthusiasts to industry professionals—to elevate their creations easily and consistently. We're proud to offer a range that enhances flavor and simplifies the culinary process, ensuring every dish and dessert exceeds expectations."
Crafted with loads of real fruit, natural ingredients free from preservatives and no additives or fillers, The Artisan Line allows chefs to effortlessly enhance a wide array of sweet applications, ensuring cost-effectiveness and superior flavor without product overuse with just a tiny amount (3-5%). On the other hand, consumers will appreciate the simplicity of adding intense, natural real fruit and flavors to their creations, effortlessly enhancing dishes.
Key features of The Artisan Line include:
- Natural Ingredients: Crafted with natural ingredients, no preservatives, no artificial additives or fillers.
- Super-Concentration: Just a tiny amount (3-5%) is needed to enhance a wide array of applications, ensuring cost-effectiveness and superior flavor.
- Shelf Stability even after opening: Exceptional shelf stability maintains the integrity of the flavors even after opening, eliminating the need for refrigeration and minimizing concerns about spoilage.
- Ease of Use: Use straight from the jar or tub without the hassle of cooking, defrosting, or handling messy purees.
- Variety of Flavors: From passion fruit, mango and guava to pistachio butter, pumpkin spice and vanilla bean, The Artisan Line offers 90 super-concentrated
- Practical Savings: The concentrated nature of these flavors ensures savings on ingredients, storage, spoilage and shipping costs, making them a practical choice for both home kitchens and professional settings.
- Wide Range of Applications: Ideal for flavoring desserts, pastries, gelato, ice cream, shakes, savory glazes, salad dressings, marinades and more.
- Cut operational costs: No freezing, thawing, spoilage or reduction required.
- Variety of Sizes: Industry professionals can benefit from bulk sizes (1 gallon, 6 gallons, 55 gallons and 325 gallons) available for direct use, ensuring consistent quality and flavor in large-scale productions. Food service and home use pack sizes are also available (8 ounces, 2.2 pounds or 1 gallon).
The concentrated nature of The Artisan Line flavors enhances taste and ensures savings on ingredients, storage and shipping costs, making them a practical choice for both home kitchens and professional settings. The Artisan Line by Amoretti® can be found on Amazon and at www.amoretti.com.
Media Contact
Holly Morgan, Amoretti, 1 4808886074, [email protected], https://amoretti.com
SOURCE Amoretti
