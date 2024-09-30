Amoretti® Redefines Craft Brewing with Innovative Craft Purée® Line

"At Amoretti, we're committed to empowering brewers with innovative solutions that enhance the quality and efficiency of their creations," says Maral Barsoumian, Marketing President of Amoretti. Post this

The line caters to brewers and diverse industries seeking to elevate their products with real fruit flavors. From mixologists crafting distinctive cocktails to brewers creating unique brews, Craft Purée® offers unparalleled versatility and quality.

"We offer an extensive selection of flavors, including exotic varieties like passion fruit and blood orange," Barsoumian adds. "Each Craft purée is meticulously crafted to deliver consistent taste and quality, empowering brewers and culinary professionals alike to innovate confidently."

Amoretti Craft Purée® has gained popularity among brewers and has been embraced by mixologists to ensure consistent, real fruit flavors in their creations. Its concentrated form minimizes waste, ease of use and shelf stability, making it a preferred choice for culinary professionals seeking reliability and quality.

"Amoretti Craft Purée® has allowed us to get very creative with trialing, and in turn launching, many products," says Moriah Guise, Production Manager of Levante Brewing. "With the expansive flavors catalog, the shelf stability of the product, and the ease of use, we have been able to develop and taste test flavor combinations ranging from the small benchtop tests to by-the-glass flights in the taproom. Whether you are looking to make a small one off keg for an event or scale up to a full batch of a new product, they've got you covered. And if you ever have any questions, their staff is always willing to help you figure out the details!"

Crafted with Amoretti's hallmark dedication to excellence, Amoretti Craft Puree® exemplifies over three decades of flavor innovation. Amoretti has become a leading supplier of premium ingredients, catering to culinary chefs, bakeries, chocolatiers, ice creameries, restaurants, craft breweries, distilleries & manufacturers worldwide.

With over 55 Amoretti Craft Purée® flavors available, ranging from classics like raspberry and mango to exotic options such as lychee and guava, Amoretti Craft Purée® offers unparalleled diversity to cater to every palate and recipe. Beyond enhancing flavor profiles, Amoretti® Craft Puree® significantly optimizes production processes. Brewers save time formerly spent on fruit preparation,filtering and cleaning, allowing them to focus on refining their craft and experimenting with recipes.

Amoretti Craft Purée® is crafted with sustainability in mind. It reduces the carbon footprint associated with transporting and storing traditional fruit supplies. Its concentrated nature reduces packaging waste and supports eco-friendly practices in the brewing and culinary industries.

Looking ahead, Amoretti ® continues to innovate, anticipating trends and evolving consumer preferences. The company maintains a dedication to quality and customer satisfaction as it expands its footprint in the global market.

