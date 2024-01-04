Amorphous Solid Dispersion -- An Ideal Formulation Approach to Improve Developability of Poorly Soluble Molecules, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The solid dispersion approach has unique advantages in terms of its applicability for a wide range of molecules, safety of vehicles and scalability. Post this

Solid dispersion refers to the dispersion of one or more active ingredients in a hydrophilic inert carrier matrix at the molecular level. It is prepared by the melt (fusion) method or the solvent evaporation technique. The basic principle of this technique involves the conversion of crystalline drug substance to an amorphous form and stabilised in a hydrophilic polymer.

When the solid dispersion comes in contact with the aqueous medium, the inert carrier dissolves releasing the drug and the increased surface area produces a higher apparent solubility and dissolution rate, thereby increasing the bioavailability of the poorly soluble drug substance.

In this webinar, Sreehari Babu, Sr. Vice President — Formulations Solutions at Aragen Life Sciences, will deep dive into how amorphous solid dispersion is an ideal approach for poorly soluble drug substances and demonstrate how Aragen can offer end-to-end solutions from screening to good manufacturing practice (GMP) supplies through technology overview and case studies.

Join this webinar to learn how amorphous solid dispersion revolutionizes drug solubility, addressing aqueous solubility challenges for enhanced bioavailability and pharmaceutical development.

Join Sreehari Babu Putchakayala, SVP & Head, Formulation Development Solutions, Aragen, for the live webinar on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Amorphous Solid Dispersion — An Ideal Formulation Approach to Improve Developability of Poorly Soluble Molecules.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks