AmoyShare ID3Genius Music Tag Editor - Smart Metadata Repair for a Perfect Music Library

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AmoyShare has unveiled ID3Genius Music Tag Editor, the latest version of its powerful music metadata editor tool. Designed for music enthusiasts, the new release features one-click automatic metadata matching, allowing users to efficiently organize their music collections and create playlists. With ID3Genius, managing music libraries becomes faster, simpler, and more accurate than ever.
For many music lovers, managing a digital music library can be a frustrating experience. Without proper tags, tracks often appear disorganized in media players, lack essential information such as artist names, cover art, genre, and can be difficult to sort, search, or play across different platforms. ID3Genius Music Tag Editor addresses these challenges with its one-click automatic metadata repair, allowing users to batch fix details like title, artist, album art, genre, BPM, key, and release year, keeping their music libraries orderly and easy to navigate. This latest release goes further by supporting automatic lyric matching, an expanded and optimized music database for more accurate metadata sourcing, and the ability for users to lock specific fields — such as Artist or Year — ensuring personalized data remains unchanged while other metadata is updated.
Key Features
Auto-Fix Music Tags in Bulk
ID3Genius automatically corrects and completes music metadata for a wide range of formats, from MP3, WAV, and FLAC to M4A, by drawing upon leading music databases for fast, precise matching. The tool efficiently fills in missing details such as title, artist, album, genre, BPM, key, release year, and track number while fixing incorrect tags across the entire library. This feature eliminates hours of manual work, giving you a perfectly organized, playback-ready music collection that reflects professional-grade accuracy.
Add Album Art to Music
Gone are the days of blank thumbnails. ID3Genius fills the visual gaps to your music collection by instantly fetching high-quality album covers from trusted music databases. With visually appealing album art, your library looks complete and polished. The software supports high-quality images and ensures artwork matches each track, enhancing the overall music browsing experience.
Song Lyrics Finder
Match accurate lyrics for your favorite tracks in seconds. Users can edit, copy, or download lyrics with timestamps, making it easy to enjoy, share, or display song lyrics in sync with playback. This feature adds a layer of personalization and enriches music enjoyment.
Identify Music Genre
Automatically detect and tag the correct genre for each track. This ensures proper categorization, making it easier to search, filter, and create genre-specific playlists. The feature covers a wide range of music styles for comprehensive library organization, so users can quickly find the right tracks for a DJ set, create playlists for any mood they're in.
BPM and Key Finder
ID3Genius quickly analyzes songs to determine BPM (beats per minute) and musical key. The resulting data empowers users to easily match beats, harmonically mix tracks, and build perfectly cohesive playlists. It's the essential tool for DJs, playlist creators, and music enthusiasts to achieve professional-grade mixing and organization with unmatched efficiency.
Other Features
Extended Metadata Fields
The metadata system now includes advanced fields for professional users. Basic fields include Title, Artist, Album, Genre, Year, Track Number, BPM, and Key. Extended fields include Composer, Conductor, Remixed by, Label, ISRC, Publisher, Comment, Rating, and Album Artist. These enhancements allow DJs, musicians, audio editors, and music collectors to maintain complete and professional metadata across their libraries.
Audio Features (BPM/Key/Energy)
New audio analysis features extract music characteristics such as BPM, key, Camelot, Energy, Valence, Danceability, Loudness, Instrumentalness, Liveness, Acousticness, and Speechiness from professional music databases. Designed for DJ mixing, AI-based music recommendations, emotion tagging, and professional music analysis, these features provide in-depth insight into track rhythm, mood, and instrumentation, enabling smarter playlist creation and enhanced audio workflows.
Enhanced WAV Support & Smarter File Management
The release includes enhanced WAV format support with full ID3 compatibility, making WAV metadata visible in all major music players. ID3Genius also includes powerful file management capabilities with customizable list sorting by ID3 fields, supports automatic classification and custom folder-saving rules, allows one-click batch renaming of music files based on ID3 tags to keep your library organized for easy playlist creation, DJ set preparation, or personal collection management.
The need for intelligent music management solutions continues to grow as personal music libraries expand rapidly and continuously. ID3Genius represents a significant leap forward in automated music management, delivering professional-grade organization for ever-growing collections. Ready to transform your music collection? Then download ID3Genius for Windows or macOS to get started with your free trial: https://www.amoyshare.com/id3genius/.
About ID3Genius
ID3Genius is an all-in-one music tag editor designed with music lovers and enthusiasts in mind. Featuring an intuitive interface and powerful automation, it enables users to effortlessly manage their digital music libraries. With one-click automatic metadata repair, ID3Genius can batch update essential information including title, artist, album art, genre, BPM, key, release year, and even lyrics, keeping music collections organized, searchable, and compatible across various media players. By supporting field locking and leveraging an optimized music database, ID3Genius ensures personalized metadata remains intact while other information is updated accurately. Available for Windows and macOS, ID3Genius empowers users to take full control of their music libraries with ease and precision. To try it for free, visit https://www.amoyshare.com/id3genius/.
About AmoyShare
AmoyShare specializes in multimedia processing solutions, developing utility applications that lets users to efficiently manage and professionally edit their digital assets. Dedicated to combining advanced technology with user-friendly experiences, AmoyShare offers software solutions that enhance productivity and creativity for both personal and professional use. With a commitment to innovation and quality, AmoyShare continues to deliver tools that simplify digital content management and editing, helping users around the world organize, enhance, and enjoy their multimedia assets more effectively.
More information and downloads for the ID3Genius music tag editor for Windows or Mac are available at
https://www.amoyshare.com/id3genius/. It can also be downloaded directly through the Microsoft Store.
