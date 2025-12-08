AmoyShare ID3Genius Music Tag Editor - Smart Metadata Repair for a Perfect Music Library

This feature eliminates hours of manual work, giving you a perfectly organized, playback-ready music collection that reflects professional-grade accuracy. Post this

Key Features

Auto-Fix Music Tags in Bulk

ID3Genius automatically corrects and completes music metadata for a wide range of formats, from MP3, WAV, and FLAC to M4A, by drawing upon leading music databases for fast, precise matching. The tool efficiently fills in missing details such as title, artist, album, genre, BPM, key, release year, and track number while fixing incorrect tags across the entire library. This feature eliminates hours of manual work, giving you a perfectly organized, playback-ready music collection that reflects professional-grade accuracy.

Add Album Art to Music

Gone are the days of blank thumbnails. ID3Genius fills the visual gaps to your music collection by instantly fetching high-quality album covers from trusted music databases. With visually appealing album art, your library looks complete and polished. The software supports high-quality images and ensures artwork matches each track, enhancing the overall music browsing experience.

Song Lyrics Finder

Match accurate lyrics for your favorite tracks in seconds. Users can edit, copy, or download lyrics with timestamps, making it easy to enjoy, share, or display song lyrics in sync with playback. This feature adds a layer of personalization and enriches music enjoyment.

Identify Music Genre

Automatically detect and tag the correct genre for each track. This ensures proper categorization, making it easier to search, filter, and create genre-specific playlists. The feature covers a wide range of music styles for comprehensive library organization, so users can quickly find the right tracks for a DJ set, create playlists for any mood they're in.

BPM and Key Finder

ID3Genius quickly analyzes songs to determine BPM (beats per minute) and musical key. The resulting data empowers users to easily match beats, harmonically mix tracks, and build perfectly cohesive playlists. It's the essential tool for DJs, playlist creators, and music enthusiasts to achieve professional-grade mixing and organization with unmatched efficiency.

Other Features

Extended Metadata Fields

The metadata system now includes advanced fields for professional users. Basic fields include Title, Artist, Album, Genre, Year, Track Number, BPM, and Key. Extended fields include Composer, Conductor, Remixed by, Label, ISRC, Publisher, Comment, Rating, and Album Artist. These enhancements allow DJs, musicians, audio editors, and music collectors to maintain complete and professional metadata across their libraries.

Audio Features (BPM/Key/Energy)

New audio analysis features extract music characteristics such as BPM, key, Camelot, Energy, Valence, Danceability, Loudness, Instrumentalness, Liveness, Acousticness, and Speechiness from professional music databases. Designed for DJ mixing, AI-based music recommendations, emotion tagging, and professional music analysis, these features provide in-depth insight into track rhythm, mood, and instrumentation, enabling smarter playlist creation and enhanced audio workflows.

Enhanced WAV Support & Smarter File Management

The release includes enhanced WAV format support with full ID3 compatibility, making WAV metadata visible in all major music players. ID3Genius also includes powerful file management capabilities with customizable list sorting by ID3 fields, supports automatic classification and custom folder-saving rules, allows one-click batch renaming of music files based on ID3 tags to keep your library organized for easy playlist creation, DJ set preparation, or personal collection management.

The need for intelligent music management solutions continues to grow as personal music libraries expand rapidly and continuously. ID3Genius represents a significant leap forward in automated music management, delivering professional-grade organization for ever-growing collections. Ready to transform your music collection? Then download ID3Genius for Windows or macOS to get started with your free trial: https://www.amoyshare.com/id3genius/.

About ID3Genius

ID3Genius is an all-in-one music tag editor designed with music lovers and enthusiasts in mind. Featuring an intuitive interface and powerful automation, it enables users to effortlessly manage their digital music libraries. With one-click automatic metadata repair, ID3Genius can batch update essential information including title, artist, album art, genre, BPM, key, release year, and even lyrics, keeping music collections organized, searchable, and compatible across various media players. By supporting field locking and leveraging an optimized music database, ID3Genius ensures personalized metadata remains intact while other information is updated accurately. Available for Windows and macOS, ID3Genius empowers users to take full control of their music libraries with ease and precision. To try it for free, visit https://www.amoyshare.com/id3genius/.

About AmoyShare

AmoyShare specializes in multimedia processing solutions, developing utility applications that lets users to efficiently manage and professionally edit their digital assets. Dedicated to combining advanced technology with user-friendly experiences, AmoyShare offers software solutions that enhance productivity and creativity for both personal and professional use. With a commitment to innovation and quality, AmoyShare continues to deliver tools that simplify digital content management and editing, helping users around the world organize, enhance, and enjoy their multimedia assets more effectively.

More information and downloads for the ID3Genius music tag editor for Windows or Mac are available at

https://www.amoyshare.com/id3genius/. It can also be downloaded directly through the Microsoft Store.

Media Contact

Emma Sanders, AmoyShare, 1 852-36458129, [email protected], https://www.amoyshare.com/

SOURCE AmoyShare