Ampeak Introduces ETL-Certified Inverters with Industry-Leading Safety Features

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ampeak, a pioneering brand dedicated to advancing a safer and greener new energy lifestyle, announces its latest range of ETL-certified inverters, ensuring top-tier safety and reliability for global consumers. Since its establishment in 2017, Ampeak has committed to becoming the worldwide leader in safe inverters and intelligent charging systems.

Understanding the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions, Ampeak offers a comprehensive lineup of inverters ranging from 100W to 3000W, designed to cater to a variety of energy needs. For the product is equipped with a special innovation of 17 kinds of protection, showcasing Ampeak's dedication to security and customer trust.

"Ampeak's core brand message emphasizes that security equals certainty," said a spokesperson for Ampeak. "Our ETL certification is not just a mark of quality but a testament to our commitment to providing the safest possible energy solutions to our customers."

The new inverter range targets users in 110v-120v countries, including the United States and Canada, focusing on those who aspire to an environmentally friendly lifestyle. Ampeak's inverters are ideal for anyone looking to explore the off-grid lifestyle, whether transitioning from traditional energy sources or experimenting with sustainable living at home.

These inverters enable users to safely convert and use power from their car batteries, offering an accessible entry point into renewable energy use without the need for a substantial initial investment. This feature is particularly appealing to environmentally conscious individuals eager to reduce their carbon footprint and embrace a new energy lifestyle with confidence and ease.

As Ampeak continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, the company remains focused on its vision to facilitate a safer and more sustainable energy future for all.

