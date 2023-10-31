Amphenol Ardent Concepts Introduces Low-Profile Right Angle Configurations in TR90™ Multicoax Series

"The release of low-profile Right Angle configurations in our TR90 Multicoax Series ... aligns with our commitment to delivering solutions that excel in signal integrity, solderless, compression mount technologies, signal density, and mechanical reliability in challenging environments." Post this

The TR Multicoax Series is renowned for its capability to transmit high-speed signals up to 90 GHz, in a completely solderless compression mount form factor, making it the preferred choice for engineers working on E-Band (60 GHz to 90 GHz) applications. Now, with the addition of low-profile Right Angle configurations, Amphenol Ardent Concepts empowers engineers to tackle the unique challenges posed by high-frequency, space-constrained environments.

Key Enhancements:

Low-Profile Right Angle Configurations: The TR90 series now includes low-profile Right Angle configurations in 8 and 16 channel options. The 8 channel Right Angle stands just 9.73mm in height, while the 16 channel version stands at just 11.81mm. These low-profile designs offer significant advantages in space-constrained applications, allowing engineers to optimize layout without sacrificing signal integrity.

Thermal Management and Space Efficiency: For engineers working in environments with stringent thermal management requirements, the TR90 low-profile Right Angle configurations offer a lifeline. They enable the efficient management of high-speed signals under thermal control systems, ensuring reliable performance.

Printed Circuit Board Versatility: Whether designing for semiconductor, 5G/6G, or automotive radar applications, the TR90 Multicoax Series' low-profile Right Angle configurations provide versatile options compatible with microstrip, coplanar waveguide, and stripline printed circuit board launches.

"The release of low-profile Right Angle configurations in our TR90 Multicoax Series represents a significant advancement for engineers working in high-frequency domains," said Nat Stevens, Ardent's Director of Marketing. "This innovation aligns with our commitment to delivering solutions that excel in signal integrity, solderless, compression mount technologies, signal density, and mechanical reliability in challenging environments."

Engineers seeking to explore the potential of these cutting-edge TR90 Multicoax configurations can visit the https://www.ardentconcepts.com/ for detailed product specifications, application notes, and resources to support their designs.

For inquiries and sales-related information, please contact the Amphenol Ardent Concepts sales team at [email protected].

About Amphenol Ardent Concepts:

Amphenol Ardent Concepts is a leading provider of ganged coaxial connectors, offering innovative solutions for semiconductor, communications, quantum computing, and space and defense applications. The company's commitment to excellence in design and engineering has made them a trusted partner for engineers and designers seeking to push the boundaries of high-speed signaling in challenging environments.

About Amphenol:

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers, and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures, and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives, and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.

Media Contact

Nat Stevens, Amphenol Ardent Concepts, 6034741760, [email protected], www.ardentconcepts.com

