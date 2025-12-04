Amphibian Aerospace Industries and Leonardo signed MoU at the Dubai Air Show

Under this partnership, AAI's Amphibious Aircraft Albatross 2.0M will be integrated with Leonardo's cutting-edge ATOS (Airborne Tactical Observation and Surveillance) mission management system and other core defense technologies to deliver a new generation of amphibious capability tailored for multi-domain military, security, and government missions worldwide. The envisioned partnership will deliver, Advanced Airborne ISR, ASW, Maritime Patrol, SAR, Medevac and other Amphibious Capabilities, Bespoke mission equipment integration to support defense, security, and humanitarian operations globally and Enhanced situational awareness across all levels of command.