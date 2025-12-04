Amphibian Aerospace Industries and Leonardo signed MoU at the Dubai Air Show

Amphibian Aerospace Industries (AAI) and Leonardo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Dubai Air Show
NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amphibian Aerospace Industries (AAI) and Leonardo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Dubai Air Show to jointly develop and deliver advanced Amphibious Aircraft Capabilities for global militaries and government operators, AAI was represented by Mr. Khoa Hoang, Executive Chairman and Mr. Gopi Reddy, President & CEO.
Under this partnership, AAI's Amphibious Aircraft Albatross 2.0M will be integrated with Leonardo's cutting-edge ATOS (Airborne Tactical Observation and Surveillance) mission management system and other core defense technologies to deliver a new generation of amphibious capability tailored for multi-domain military, security, and government missions worldwide. The envisioned partnership will deliver, Advanced Airborne ISR, ASW, Maritime Patrol, SAR, Medevac and other Amphibious Capabilities, Bespoke mission equipment integration to support defense, security, and humanitarian operations globally and Enhanced situational awareness across all levels of command.
Leonardo brings decades of expertise in developing and integrating mission systems for both fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, and Amphibian Aerospace Industries to manufacture and market the world's only FAA certified 14 CFR Part 25 (Transport Category) 28-seat max Amphibian Aircraft in the Registered Passenger Transport (RPT) sector to serve Commercial, General and Military Aviation globally.
