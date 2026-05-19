Ampjack Industries Ltd. Establishes Ampjack Europe Limited, Expanding Transmission Line Expertise Across Europe

Formation of Ireland-based subsidiary follows successful first tower raise in Spain and growing demand for energized transmission line solutions throughout the European market

WINNIPEG, MB, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ampjack Industries Ltd. ("Ampjack") today announced the formation of Ampjack Europe Limited, a new Company headquartered in Cork, Ireland, marking a strategic expansion of the company's transmission line upgrade and maintenance capabilities into the European market. The move establishes a local presence in Europe to serve utilities and transmission operators across the continent with Ampjack's proven energized tower raising, structure modification, and grid hardening solutions.

The formation of Ampjack Europe Limited follows the company's successful completion of its first hydraulic tower raise in Spain earlier this year, where Ampjack's proprietary AMPJACK® system was deployed alongside a local Spanish crew to raise an energized transmission structure with no outage required. That project demonstrated that the company's engineered methodology and portable equipment can be safely and effectively executed by local workforces outside of North America.

In addition to tower raising and structural repair services, Ampjack will bring its patented exogrid™ system to the European market. exogrid™ upgrades existing transmission towers with new structural steel on existing rights-of-way, enabling utilities to add capacity without the permitting delays, land acquisition costs, and environmental disruption associated with new line construction. With European regulators increasingly favouring solutions that maximize existing infrastructure corridors, exogrid™ is positioned to address a growing need for grid capacity expansion across the continent.

"This is a natural next step for Ampjack," said Luke Chaput, President of Ampjack Industries Ltd. "Our recent project in Spain proved that our technology and processes translate internationally. Establishing Ampjack Europe Limited gives us a permanent base to support European utilities facing the same infrastructure challenges we've been solving in Canada and the United States for years: aging towers, clearance violations, and the need to upgrade capacity without the cost and delay of building new lines."

Nathan Stahl, Vice President of Engineering at Ampjack, added, "What makes our expansion viable is that the AMPJACK® system was designed from the ground up to be modular and transportable. The equipment ships in standard job boxes and can be heli-lifted to remote sites. Our engineering methodology is standardized and repeatable, which means we can train and oversee local crews to deliver the same outcomes we achieve in North America. Spain was proof of that, and we are building our European operations to maintain that consistency at scale."

Mike Haight, Director of Business Development at Ampjack, said, "The response from European utilities and transmission operators has been encouraging. Grid operators across Europe are confronting the same pressures their North American counterparts face: growing demand for transmission capacity, aging infrastructure that needs repair or upgrading, and regulatory environments that favour solutions using existing rights-of-way over new construction. Ampjack Europe Limited positions us to pursue active project opportunities on the ground with a local entity and local presence."

The establishment of Ampjack Europe Limited expands Ampjack's operational footprint to three corporate entities across three continents:

Ampjack Industries Ltd. (Canada) - headquartered in Centreport, Manitoba, with an office in Brossard, Québec

Ampjack America Ltd. (United States) - headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada

Ampjack Europe Limited (Ireland) - headquartered in Cork, Co. Cork

For more information, please visit Ampjack's website at https://www.ampjack.ca

About Ampjack Industries Ltd.

Ampjack Industries Ltd. is an engineering venture dedicated to developing and utilizing advanced transmission line procedures, tools, and technologies, providing comprehensive solution systems to utility and transmission line owners worldwide. The company's sustainable solutions cater to clients seeking practical, cost-effective, and safe transmission line upgrade options that are continuously refined and improved. With a team of highly experienced engineers specializing in new and upgrade design, structure raising, mid-span structure placement, reconductoring support, and more, Ampjack delivers reliable solutions for challenging projects. Ampjack's patented exogrid™ system upgrades existing transmission towers with new structural steel on existing rights-of-way, enabling utilities to add circuit capacity without the permitting delays and environmental disruption of new line construction. The company's operations team offers specialized turnkey transmission line upgrade and maintenance services, from initial inspection to final repair or upgrade. Ampjack's commitment to excellence ensures the most economical and efficient solutions for its clients, making Ampjack a sought-after partner in the industry.

Contact:

Mike Haight, Director of Business Development

Ampjack Industries Ltd.

www.ampjack.ca | [email protected] | 973-809-3207

Media Contact

Mike Haight, Ampjack Industries Ltd., 1 973-809-3207, [email protected], https://www.ampjack.ca

Graeme Findlay, Ampjack Industries Ltd., 1 204-803-7929, [email protected], https://www.ampjack.ca

SOURCE Ampjack Industries Ltd.