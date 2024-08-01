Ampjack Industries Ltd. Introduces ExoGrid™, the Sustainable Solution for Grid Upgrade Challenges

ExoGrid™ revolutionizes grid capacity expansion with eco-friendly, cost-effective, and efficient solutions to meet the growing demands of a clean energy future.

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ampjack Industries Ltd. ("Ampjack") is proud to announce the launch of ExoGrid, an innovative and eco-friendly solution designed to address the critical challenges facing the power industry as it transitions to a future powered by clean energy. With the Department of Energy predicting a 57% increase in transmission capacity and a 120% boost in interregional transfer capacity by 2035, the need for efficient and sustainable grid upgrades has never been more urgent.

ExoGrid offers a revolutionary approach to increasing grid capacity without the need for extensive new right-of-way acquisitions. By utilizing existing infrastructure, ExoGrid minimizes environmental disruption, preserves natural habitats, and reduces carbon emissions, all while delivering significant cost savings and faster project completion times.

"Our mission with ExoGrid is to provide a sustainable, cost-effective, and efficient solution for the power industry," said Luke Chaput, President of Ampjack Industries Ltd. "ExoGrid enables us to expand transmission capacity in a fraction of the time compared to traditional methods, with minimal environmental impact and reduced regulatory hurdles."

Nathan Stahl, Vice President of Engineering at Ampjack, added, "ExoGrid is not just a technological advancement; it's a comprehensive process that includes line analysis, phase configuration studies, foundation analysis, and conductor selection. This ensures that every upgrade is optimized for maximum efficiency and minimal disruption. Our innovative approach allows us to build new towers over existing ones, often reducing construction timelines and improving service reliability."

Benefits of ExoGrid:

Lower Cost for You and the Environment: ExoGrid eliminates the necessity of constructing new towers and acquiring new land rights, leveraging existing infrastructure to minimize environmental impact and preserve natural habitats.

Reduced Timelines: ExoGrid streamlines overall project timelines by simplifying permitting, right-of-way acquisition, and environmental studies.

Significantly Reduced Permitting: By using existing tower locations, ExoGrid simplifies the permitting process, reducing regulatory hurdles and enabling projects to proceed more smoothly.

Maximized Efficiency: Utilizing the existing right of way for transmission lines, ExoGrid builds new towers over existing ones, minimizing land use and environmental impacts.

Less Outage Time, More Power: ExoGrid's construction approach allows some upgrades to be completed while the lines remain in use, minimizing downtime and ensuring continuous service reliability.

The Safest Way to Upgrade a Grid: ExoGrid's innovative design and advanced safety features ensure secure and reliable interconnections with renewable energy sources, enhancing grid stability and minimizing potential hazards.

Shore Up Your Grid: ExoGrid strengthens towers to withstand extreme weather events such as hurricanes and high winds.

ExoGrid is the ultimate solution for overcoming the challenges of new right-of-way acquisition, rapid technological advancements, and NIMBYism. By offering a streamlined, secure, and sustainable approach to grid upgrades, ExoGrid is set to revolutionize the power industry and pave the way for a cleaner, more efficient energy future.

About Ampjack Industries Ltd.

Ampjack Industries Ltd. is an engineering venture dedicated to developing and utilizing advanced transmission line procedures, tools, and technologies, providing comprehensive solution systems to utility and transmission line owners worldwide. Our sustainable solutions cater to clients seeking innovative, cost-effective, and safe transmission line upgrade options that we continuously strive to improve. With a team of highly experienced engineers specializing in new and upgrade design, structure raising, mid-span structure placement, reconductoring, and more, Ampjack delivers practical and reliable solutions for challenging projects. Our operations team offers specialized turnkey transmission line upgrade and maintenance services, from initial inspection to final repair or upgrade. Ampjack's commitment to excellence ensures the most economical and efficient solutions for our clients, making us a sought-after partner in the industry. For more information, visit www.ampjack.ca

