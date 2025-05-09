Amplifier Health Partners with Xeomics on 750k+ Global Voices to Advance Breakthrough Acoustic AI for Healthcare Diagnostics

Amplifier Health, creator of a revolutionary acoustic AI that decodes health signals hidden within the human voice today announced a landmark strategic partnership with Xeomics, a global leader in precision medicine and healthcare data acceleration.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amplifier Health, the leading digital AI company and developer of a revolutionary acoustic AI that decodes health signals hidden within the human voice today announced a landmark strategic partnership with Xeomics, a global leader in precision medicine and healthcare data acceleration. This collaboration grants Amplifier Health exclusive access to vital voice data from over 750,000 patients across 3 diverse global markets.

This partnership represents a quantum leap in gathering the diverse, real-world data needed to build truly equitable and globally effective diagnostic tools, furthering Amplifier's mission to make better health radically accessible. Access to diverse, large-scale, real-world data enables precise training of Amplifier's Large Acoustic Model (LAM) which analyzes acoustic features – the subtle patterns in pitch, tone, rhythm, and breath – to detect signals for 35+ medical conditions and 7+ wellness indicators. The Xeomics collaboration provides varied data needed – encompassing multiple languages, dialects, accents, background environments, and health statuses to ensure Amplifier's groundbreaking technology is not only effective but also equitable and fair for global populations, mitigating biases often found in less diverse datasets and unlocking insights relevant across a wider range of conditions.

"Training a truly transformative AI requires data that reflects the real world in all its complexity," said Dr. Amit Mehta, MD, CEO of Amplifier Health. "Partnering with Xeomics gives us unique access to incredibly rich, diverse datasets spanning three continents. This is a critical accelerator for our roadmap."

Xeomics' expertise lies in navigating international healthcare systems to facilitate access to bespoke patient data cohorts rapidly and ethically. This capability significantly shortens Amplifier Health's data acquisition timelines and demonstrates Amplifier Health's ability to execute on its strategy of securing unique, large-scale data assets essential for building a category-defining AI.

"Xeomics is dedicated to empowering healthcare innovators like Amplifier Health by accelerating the precision medicine journey," added George Zarkadakis, Chief Innovation Officer of Xeomics. "Amplifier's focus on acoustic biomarkers represents the cutting edge of voice diagnostics, and providing this scale of diverse data will significantly accelerate their path to impacting patient outcomes globally. We are thrilled to facilitate access to these unique datasets through our global network."

Securing this critical data significantly de-risks Amplifier's technical roadmap and strengthens its competitive moat, solidifying its leadership position in the race to define the future of voice-based health.

About Amplifier Health

Amplifier Health is revolutionizing healthcare by decoding the rich health information hidden within the acoustics of the human voice. Leveraging its proprietary Large Acoustic Model (LAM) – the world's first multi-condition foundation model for voice – and a scalable agentic interface, Amplifier's platform non-invasively detects, monitors, and predicts 35+ health conditions using only seconds of speech. By making powerful health insights radically accessible and affordable, Amplifier Health is building the future of diagnostics. For more information, visit www.amplifierhealth.com.

About Xeomics

Xeomics is a leading provider of innovative solutions and programs that focus on personalized medicine and population-wide healthcare. Xeomics collaborates with federal institutions, global organizations, and leading health systems in establishing community-wide and population-wide initiatives that enable precision medicine at scale. Xeomics provides accelerated access to diverse patient data through its extensive international network and best-in-class bioinformatics software solutions. For more information, visit www.xeomics.com.

Contact:

Amplifier Public Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Media Relations, Amplifier Health, 1 2105938710, [email protected], www.amplifierhealth.com

SOURCE Amplifier Health