Amplifier Health Wins TGH Ventures Pitch Competition for Innovative Voice Biomarker Technology. Amplifier Health was recognized for potential to transform healthcare through voice analysis at 2025 Bridge2AI-Voice Symposium

TAMPA, Fla., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amplifier Health Wins TGH Ventures Pitch Competition for Innovative Voice Biomarker Technology Amplifier Health was recognized for potential to transform healthcare through voice analysis at 2025 Bridge2AI-Voice Symposium Amplifier Health (www.amplifierhealth.com), a pioneer in developing voice biomarkers for health monitoring and diagnostics, today announced it has won the prestigious TGH Ventures Pitch Competition held during the 2025 Bridge2AI-Voice Symposium. The competition, hosted by Tampa General Hospital (TGH), TGH Ventures, the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and the Bridge2AI-Voice Consortium, focused on Unlocking Potential: Implementing Voice Biomarkers for Transformative Healthcare.

Amplifier Health impressed the judging panel with its innovative approach to leveraging artificial intelligence and voice analysis to detect and monitor health conditions non-invasively. The company's technology aims to address critical challenges in healthcare, including early disease detection, remote patient monitoring, and improving health equity by creating accessible diagnostic tools.

The TGH Ventures Pitch Competition challenged innovators to present solutions translating voice AI research into actionable real-world applications. Participants were evaluated on relevance, innovation, potential impact on patient outcomes and health equity, feasibility, scalability, ethical considerations, and presentation quality.

"We are incredibly honored and excited to be selected as the winner of the TGH Ventures Pitch Competition" said Amit Mehta, CEO of Amplifier Health. "This victory is a tremendous validation of our team's hard work and the transformative potential of our voice biomarker technology. Partnering with a leading institution like Tampa General Hospital through this award will be invaluable as we work to integrate our solution into clinical workflows and ultimately improve patient care."

As the winner, Amplifier Health will begin collaborative work at TGH institutes to service patients and further the platform. The unique access to clinical resources and data for validation, strategic mentorship, potential investment, and other support is crucial for scaling the technology and accelerating its path to market.

The competition was a highlight of the 2025 Bridge2AI-Voice Symposium, an event bringing together researchers, clinicians, industry experts, and patient advocates dedicated to advancing voice biomarker technology. Amplifier Health presented a compelling vision and a technologically sound solution that directly aligns with our goal of fostering innovations that redefine healthcare delivery," said Rachel Feinman, VP of Innovation at Tampa General and Managing Director of TGH Ventures.

"Their approach to voice biomarkers has significant potential to impact patient lives positively. We congratulate the Amplifier Health team and look forward to exploring potential collaborations to bring their promising technology forward."

Amplifier Health's platform analyzes subtle changes in voice patterns, offering potential

indicators for a range of conditions, contributing to earlier diagnosis and more personalized

treatment strategies.

About Amplifier Health

Amplifier Health is developing cutting-edge voice biomarker technology to revolutionize healthcare diagnostics and monitoring. By harnessing the power of AI and vocal analysis, the company aims to create accessible, non-invasive tools that provide valuable insights into patient health, enabling earlier detection and improved management of various conditions. Learn more at www.amplifierhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Barber

Amplifier Health

[email protected]

www.amplifierhealth.com

Media Contact

Amit Mehta, Amplifier Health, 1 2105938710, [email protected], www.amplifierhealth.com

SOURCE Amplifier Health