Amplifier One Launches Vendor-Neutral IT, Telecom, and Cybersecurity Advisory Firm Serving California, Arizona, and Nevada

"Most advisors in this space grew up in telecom sales. I grew up in IT. I've inherited other people's expensive mistakes — and watched businesses get sold the wrong thing because there was less commission in the right answer." — Justin Wilson, Founder, Amplifier One Post this

Amplifier One, a vendor-neutral IT, telecom, cybersecurity, and AI advisory firm, today announced its official launch. The firm, headquartered on California's Central Coast and serving businesses across California, Arizona, and Nevada, is founded by Justin Wilson, a career IT operator whose infrastructure work spans Slack, Lookout, Deloitte, and Mosaic Networx.

Unlike traditional managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), or commission-aligned brokers, Amplifier One sits exclusively on the buyer's side of the table. The firm represents more than 200 vetted vendors across connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, unified communications, audiovisual, AI, and managed services. Vendors pay the firm's fees when a deal closes, meaning clients never receive an invoice for strategy, sourcing, negotiation, or ongoing renewal management.

The model is well established in adjacent industries — real estate has buyer's agents, financial services has independent fiduciary advisors — but has remained rare in business technology, where most advisors are tied to a single carrier or vendor stack.

Addressing a Structural Gap in the Mid-Market

Most businesses below enterprise scale do not employ a CIO or a dedicated IT procurement function. As a result, IT directors and operations leaders are often left to negotiate complex telecom, cybersecurity, UCaaS, and cloud contracts one at a time — typically across a conference table from a sales professional who negotiates those same contracts full-time.

The consequences are predictable and costly: auto-renewals that go uncaught, pricing significantly above market, service level agreements without meaningful enforcement language, and a patchwork technology stack that has never been mapped against where the business is actually headed.

"The IT buying process is broken for the buyer," said Wilson. "Most advisors in this space grew up in telecom sales. I grew up in IT. I've sat on the buyer's side of these conversations, inherited other people's expensive mistakes, and watched businesses get sold the wrong thing because there was less commission in the right answer. Amplifier One exists to fix that."

An Operator-Led Differentiator

Wilson's career spans enterprise IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and channel experience — a combination rarely found in the technology advisory space. Before founding Amplifier One, he built and operated infrastructure at Slack, led security and privacy consulting engagements at Deloitte, and worked within the carrier channel at Mosaic Networx. That operator background informs a central principle of the firm: technology decisions should be made in service of a multi-year business roadmap, not quarter-by-quarter vendor renewals.

"Every vendor conversation starts and ends with that vendor's solution. That's not a flaw in any one vendor — that's the job they were hired to do," Wilson said. "But somebody has to ask where the business is going in three years and whether today's decision supports it. Most mid-market buyers don't have that somebody. We do."

Services

Amplifier One offers a structured advisory engagement model built around three core services:

Technology Strategy Sessions — structured working sessions that align technology investments with business strategy, operational priorities, and budget realities.

Solutions Evaluations — vendor-neutral sourcing, evaluation, and negotiation across the firm's portfolio of more than 200 vendors.

Renewals Management — proactive contract lifecycle oversight to eliminate surprise auto-renewals, correct above-market pricing, and strengthen SLA language before it's needed.

Specialty practice areas include cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure, AV and collaboration, AI and automation, managed services, connectivity, and SD-WAN.

Regional Focus

Amplifier One's initial market focus is California with planned expansion into Phoenix, Tucson, and Las Vegas. The firm is actively building referral relationships with CPAs, attorneys, insurance brokers, and MSPs whose clients need independent technology guidance.

In conjunction with today's launch, Amplifier One is also publishing the first issue of The Signal, a biweekly newsletter for IT and operations leaders covering vendor-neutral buying guidance, anonymized client scenarios, and regional technology market updates.

About Amplifier One

Amplifier One is a vendor-neutral IT, telecom, cybersecurity, and AI advisory firm serving businesses across California, Arizona, and Nevada. The firm partners with more than 200 vetted vendors at no cost to clients and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. Amplifier One operates under Element Tech Group LLC. For more information, visit amplifierone.com.

Media Contact: Justin Wilson, Founder Amplifier One 669 Pacific Street, Suite E, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 [email protected] 805.250.6301

SOURCE Amplifier One