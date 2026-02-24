Amplify Surgical®, Inc. Hosts 5th Annual Endoscopic Spine Symposium with Cadaver Labs - featuring dualPortal® Endoscopic and dualX®Slim Technologies

Amplify Surgical will be hosting the 5th Annual Endoscopic Spine Symposium, featuring dualPortal and dualXSlim Technologies, in Orange, CA on March 21st, 2026.

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amplify Surgical, Inc., specializes in ultra minimally invasive lumbar spine solutions, announces its highly anticipated 5th Annual Endoscopic Spine Symposium with Cadaver Workshop in Orange, California on Saturday, March 21, 2026. This year's symposium showcases the groundbreaking dualPortal 2.0 and dualXSlim Technologies, bringing together the most sensible approach to endoscopic spine with the best in class expandable interbody option.

Building on last year's success, where over 100 surgeons gained hands-on experience across eight cadaver stations in three sessions, this year's event is expected to welcome 120+ surgeons from across the United States, making it the largest gathering focused on biportal endoscopic spine techniques in the U.S. history. A distinguished faculty of spine surgeons from the U.S. and South Korea will demonstrate and teach the dualPortal approach, using the new dualPortal 2.0 system designed to increase surgical efficiency and ease of learning.

Hosted at the prestigious Surgical Science Laboratory at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), in collaboration with the UCI Department of Orthopedic Surgery and UCI Health, the symposium will offer a comprehensive educational experience. The program combines didactic sessions with extensive hands-on cadaver laboratory training for all participants. Attendees will see presentations with real-world clinical outcomes of both dualPortal and dualXSlim technologies. Hands-on laboratory sessions will demonstrate the versatility of the approach, highlighting the significant increase in surgical efficiency and easy of learning brought by the new dualPortal 2.0 solutions. These sessions will also feature demonstrations of endoscopic TLIF (dualLIF®) procedures with dualXSlim.

Now in its fifth year, this symposium represents a pivotal moment for both Amplify Surgical and the broader field of minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery, attracting a global community of surgeons committed to advancing patient care.

Registration details are available at: www.amplifysurgical.com

About the dualPortal 2.0 Endoscopic System

The dualPortal technique revolutionizes endoscopic spine surgery through its two-portal design, enabling surgeons to perform a comprehensive range of lumbar procedures beyond the limitations of single-portal methods, including endoscopic lumbar fusions using the dualXSlim expandable cage. The new dualPortal 2.0 system now provides a complete procedural solution from O.R. Prep to final close, delivering a new level of innovation with significant increase in surgical efficiency and easy of learning.

About dualXSlim Technology

The dualXSlim features titanium expandable interbody components with dual-expansion capabilities in both width, height and lordosis (TrueLordosis®). Designed for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), the portfolio offers a wide footprint, variable heights, and multiple lordotic angles, with an integrated post-expansion bone grafting chamber for optimal anatomical fit and maximum fusion success.

To learn more about Amplify Surgical's 5th Annual Endoscopic Spine Symposium- featuring dualPortal and dualXSlim Technologies, please visit our website, www.amplifysurgical.com, or call us at 765-AMPLIFY (267-5439).

About Amplify Surgical, Inc.

Amplify Surgical is a private spinal device company located in Foothill Ranch, California, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive technologies for spine surgery.

