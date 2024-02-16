Amplify Surgical®, Inc. Hosts the 3rd Annual Endoscopic Spine Symposium with Cadaver Workshop - featuring dualPortal® Endoscopic and dualX® Technologies

Amplify Surgical® will be holding its 3rd Annual Endoscopic Spine Symposium, featuring dualPortal® and dualX® Technologies, in Orange, CA on March 9, 2024.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amplify Surgical®, Inc., a medical device company focused on innovative minimally-invasive surgery for the lumbar spine, will be holding its 3rd Annual Endoscopic Spine Symposium with Cadaver Workshop – featuring dualPortal® Endoscopic and dualX® Technologies in Orange, California on March 9th, 2024. Amplify Surgical® is partnering with expert surgeons from the United States and South Korea to demonstrate one of the latest advancements in minimally-invasive spine surgery: the dualPortal® approach, a novel, two-portal endoscopic technique. Surgeons are given two options to attend the symposium: either in-person or virtually.

The event will be held at the Surgical Science Laboratory at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) in partnership with the UCI Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and UCI Health.

The agenda will include both a didactic portion, focused on dualPortal® endoscopic spine surgery, including lumbar fusion, as well as a hands-on lab portion for all attendees. There will be presentations and interactive sessions covering the clinical outcomes of dualPortal® and dualX®. In the lab, the faculty will showcase the power and versatility of the dualPortal® endoscopic approach with dualX® TLIF (dualLIF®).

As their 3rd Annual Symposium, this event marks a major milestone not only for Amplify Surgical® but also for minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery, with expected attendance from surgeons all over the world.

The dualPortal® technique is a novel two-portal endoscopic approach to the spine that allows surgeons to easily learn and perform a wider array of lumbar spine procedures than the conventional one-portal technique. It also provides flexibility to perform endoscopic lumbar fusions with conventional expandable cages or dualX®.

The dualX® technology is comprised of a family of titanium expandable interbody devices designed to expand in both width and height, implanted in lateral lumbar interbody fusion (LLIF), posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF), and transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) spinal procedures. The dualX® portfolio contains varying footprints, heights, and degrees of lordosis with post-expansion bone grafting to provide an optimal anatomical fit for a clinically successful fusion environment.

About Amplify Surgical®, Inc.

Amplify Surgical® is a privately held spinal device company located in Irvine, CA. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing innovative and minimally-invasive technologies for spine surgery.

