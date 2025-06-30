Amplify Your Brand, Social Media, and Influence Now Available Worldwide

Entrepreneur, media mogul, and branding expert Tommy Swanhaus has released his highly anticipated new book, Amplify Your Brand, Social Media, and Influence—a powerful playbook for building a personal brand that commands attention and earns income.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global entrepreneur, top influencer, and 22-time bestselling author Tommy Swanhaus has officially released the hardcover, paperback, and Kindle editions of his powerful new book, Amplify Your Brand, Social Media, and Influence — the highly anticipated follow-up to his record-breaking bestseller, Amplify Your Marketing, Career, and Company.

Released on June 24, 2025, the hardcover edition became an Amazon bestseller in the Advertising category less than 24 hours later, reaffirming Swanhaus' powerful influence and growing base of fans and business professionals hungry for real-world, actionable strategy.

Blending personal storytelling, business insights, and cutting-edge digital strategies, Swanhaus lays out the blueprint that took him from startup founder to international brand builder and one of the most recognized marketing influencers in the world. The book features case studies from iconic figures such as Michael Jordan, Caitlin Clark, Rihanna, Tiger Woods, and others, demonstrating how branding, purpose, and execution can launch anyone—from athlete to entrepreneur—into legendary status.

"This book is more than strategy—it's my personal journey, legacy, and a mission to help others realize their potential," says Swanhaus, who has been invited to provide input at the United Nations on global issues such as education, HIV awareness, and LGBTQ+ rights, using media and branding to inspire social change.

Swanhaus is a graduate of Duke University and holds an AI certification from Harvard Business School Online. He has worked with billion-dollar brands, built successful startups, and grown a personal audience that spans across platforms and continents. His previous book reached over 7.5 million readers and helped generate tens of millions in audiobook revenue alone.

Now, Amplify Your Brand, Social Media, and Influence delivers the ultimate guide for creators, entrepreneurs, influencers, and professionals looking to break through the noise, grow their authority, and build a personal brand that lasts.

The book is available now on Amazon.com and via AmplifySeries.com, where fans can order signed copies and exclusive inspirational quote T-shirts from the Amplify Collection.

About the Author:

Tommy Swanhaus: Marketing Maverick & Brand Alchemist

Meet Tommy Swanhaus—a globally celebrated leader in digital marketing, branding wizardry, and multi-platform media production. With a knack for driving growth, innovation, and jaw-dropping consumer engagement, Tommy's track record speaks volumes. From steering Fortune 500 powerhouses to skyrocketing fintech startups and billion-dollar brands, he's the secret sauce behind campaigns that don't just break records—they set them.

The Power Player Behind the Success

As the Chief Consultant and Founder of Tommy Swanhaus Co., Tommy turns strategic planning and digital transformation into pure gold. An equity owner and brand ambassador for GLOW Beverages and Lanistar, he's proven himself a master at building brands that shine on the global stage. With celebrity collaborations like Kylie Jenner and Kevin De Bruyne, his influencer marketing and content strategies have taken brand visibility—and success—to dazzling heights.

Highlights That Turn Heads:

From $150M to $1B : Catapulted a fintech startup's valuation through a campaign so effective it hit #1 on the Apple Store Finance charts (UK) and secured 1M app signups in just one month.

to : Catapulted a fintech startup's valuation through a campaign so effective it hit #1 on the Apple Store Finance charts (UK) and secured app signups in just one month. Instagram Genius: Boosted a credit union's Instagram following by 107,592% in just 1.5 years, establishing it as a social media juggernaut in finance.

Record Breaker Extraordinaire: Produced 8,000 TV commercials in one year, earning a Guinness World Record while flexing his producer and copywriting muscles.

Multi-Million Dollar Influencer Magic: Orchestrated campaigns that increased brand valuations by a jaw-dropping 566%.

A Legacy of Impact

The genius behind the Freestyle Life Film Exhibition, Tommy created a globally acclaimed platform showcasing films in 110 countries and 26 languages, redefining online film festivals.

22-Time Best-Selling Author & Digital Visionary

From the boardroom to the virtual world, Tommy is a thought leader and AI Enthusiast, sharing his expertise to spark transformative changes in the digital and creative industries.

Media Contact:

Public Relations

[email protected]

(203) 524-2772

www.TommySwanhaus.com

