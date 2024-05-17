Amplify10, the trailblazer in SaaS AI-Powered Sales Execution solutions, proudly announces its official launch today, aimed at reshaping the landscape of sales performance for enterprises worldwide. The early-stage company, formerly known as Featurewave, rebranded as Amplify10 and now introduces a cutting-edge user interface, bolstered by a surge in customer adoption and a robust partner program, just months after its debut on Salesforce's AppExchange.

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amplify10 Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered Sales Execution Platform, Revolutionizing Enterprise Sales Performance

San Francisco, Calif., May 16, 2024 — Amplify10, the trailblazer in SaaS AI-Powered Sales Execution solutions, proudly announces its official launch today, aimed at reshaping the landscape of sales performance for enterprises worldwide. The early-stage company, formerly known as Featurewave, rebranded as Amplify10 and now introduces a cutting-edge user interface, bolstered by a surge in customer adoption and a robust partner program, just months after its debut on Salesforce's AppExchange.

Harnessing the power of Salesforce CRM, Amplify10, a Salesforce ISV partner, complements Salesforce's Einstein Copilot, providing users with unparalleled prescriptive intelligence to navigate every facet of the sales process and deal cycles. With a focus on sales execution rather than mere training and enablement, Amplify10 empowers every seller, regardless of tenure, to unlock their full potential, ensuring a seamless and trusted buyer experience at every turn.

"Despite decades of investment in sales technology and enablement solutions, the challenge of sales productivity remains largely unsolved; ramp times are too long and deals get lost due to poor sales execution," said Joe Parlett, co-founder and CEO of Amplify10. "Amplify10 is dedicated to revolutionizing sales execution, so that every rep can achieve their full potential. The technology is finally here to give sellers what they've always needed, contextual guidance in their time of need. Amplify10 is also a company focused on partner-led growth and has formally launched a partner program for CRM and RevOps SIs and consultants within the Salesforce ecosystem."

In a departure from traditional sales enablement approaches, Amplify10 delivers AI-driven contextual guidance throughout the entire sales cycle, addressing the evolving needs of both buyers and sellers. With its purpose built platform, Amplify10 seamlessly integrates with an organization's existing GTM data and applications, providing sellers with real-time guidance and content to accelerate sales processes and drive unparalleled precision, mastery, and trust in sales execution to improve win rates.

"In today's competitive B2B go-to-market environment, improving sales execution with AI and contextual guidance for the seller, particularly in the discovery phase is critical to move deals forward," said Matt Heinz, President, Heinz Marketing. "Solutions like Amplify10 both enhance trust in the buyer experience and give the seller much more precision and an opportunity to reach sales potential and growth goals."

"At Amplify10, we developed a product focused on dramatically improving sales execution," said Luigi Aditiarama co-founder & CTO of Amplify10. "With our AI-powered contextual intelligence, Amplify10 virtually eliminates the time sellers spend searching in multiple systems and tools for the right information while at the same time, increasing time to value for GTM teams of all sizes. Running inside the leading CRM platform is important to capture as much of the market as possible, but our product vision does not stop there. Amplify10 is an open and agnostic platform and will meet customer demand today and in the future on other platforms."

"Amplify10 is a game-changer for everyone involved in the sales process," remarked Susan McGovern, VP of Revenue Operations at Legion Technologies. "Unlike other solutions, you don't have to spend weeks or months mapping content. Amplify10 provides sellers with exactly what they need, precisely when they need it, ensuring a win-win for all stakeholders."

Amplify10 represents a paradigm shift in B2B sales, delivering more predictable, high-quality sales performance and fostering a trusted buyer journey. With its AI-driven insights and personalized guidance, Amplify10 maximizes revenue potential while delivering superior business outcomes and elevating the buyer experience to new heights.

Amplify10 is a pioneering AI-first company specializing in AI-powered Sales Enablement and Sales Execution solutions. Empowering mid-market and enterprise organizations, Amplify10 revolutionizes the sales and buyer experience, igniting 10X sales performance potential for every seller and fostering trust throughout the sales process. Visit www.amplify10.ai to learn more.

[email protected]

Karen M Steele, Amplify10, 1 5033177698

